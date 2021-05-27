Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri to replace Andrea Pirlo in return to the club as manager

Allegri is expected to sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours; Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but failed to deliver a 10th Serie A title in a row and only secured a Champions League spot on the final day of the season

Thursday 27 May 2021 11:18, UK

Massimiliano Allegri won five successive Serie A titles with Juventus before leaving in the summer of 2019
Image: Juventus are close to announcing the return of Massimiliano Allegri as their head coach to replace Andrea Pirlo

Juventus are close to announcing the return of Massimiliano Allegri as their head coach to replace Andrea Pirlo, according to Sky in Italy.

Allegri is expected to sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since May 2019 when he left the Turin club to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Andrea Pirlo embraces Matthijs De Ligt following Juventus&#39; 0-0 draw with Inter
Image: Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but could only finish fourth in Serie A

In his first senior management role, Pirlo guided Juventus to the Champions League last season but only on the last day of the campaign when Napoli failed to beat Hellas Verona.

Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but failed to deliver a 10th Serie A title in a row, with Inter Milan claiming the Scudetto under another former Juventus coach - Antonio Conte.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Coppa Italia
Image: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Coppa Italia

Allegri initially joined Juventus in 2014, leading the club to four straight league and cup doubles before a fifth successive Serie A win in his final season in charge in 2019.

He also led the club to two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

