Juventus: Massimiliano Allegri to replace Andrea Pirlo in return to the club as manager

Juventus are close to announcing the return of Massimiliano Allegri as their head coach to replace Andrea Pirlo, according to Sky in Italy.

Allegri is expected to sign a contract with Juventus in the next 24 hours.

The 53-year-old has been out of work since May 2019 when he left the Turin club to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

Image: Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but could only finish fourth in Serie A

In his first senior management role, Pirlo guided Juventus to the Champions League last season but only on the last day of the campaign when Napoli failed to beat Hellas Verona.

Pirlo led Juve to the Coppa Italia but failed to deliver a 10th Serie A title in a row, with Inter Milan claiming the Scudetto under another former Juventus coach - Antonio Conte.

Image: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Coppa Italia

Allegri initially joined Juventus in 2014, leading the club to four straight league and cup doubles before a fifth successive Serie A win in his final season in charge in 2019.

He also led the club to two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and Real Madrid.