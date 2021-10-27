Leicester 2-2 Brighton (4-2 on pens): Foxes claim quarter-final place with penalty shootout win

Leicester advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 4-2 win on penalties following a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

Substitute Enock Mwepu scored the second-half equaliser which sent the game to penalties but saw his spot-kick saved by Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the shootout as the Seagulls missed out on a place in the last eight.

Neal Maupay, another substitute on a night where both Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter made wholesale changes to their starting line-ups, also missed his spot-kick in the shootout, his effort striking the crossbar.

Earlier, Leicester had taken the lead when Harvey Barnes pounced on a loose pass from Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele before charging into the box and firing an emphatic finish into the corner.

Brighton didn't carry much of a threat after that sixth-minute setback but equalised in the third minute of first-half stoppage time when Aaron Webster turned home Shane Duffy's header.

It appeared they were heading into the interval level but more sloppy play allowed Leicester to equalise barely a minute later as the otherwise impressive Jeremy Sarmiento under-hit a backpass, allowing Ademola Lookman to round Steele and slot home.

Brighton hauled themselves level again when Mwepu's first goal for the club, a looping header from Marc Cucurella's cross, put them in the ascendency in the closing stages, but they could not find a winner and the hosts held their nerve from the spot.

More to follow...

When is the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals?

The quarter-final draw will take place live on Soccer AM this Saturday from 10.30am

Hosts Fenners and Jimmy Bullard will be conducting the draw, which will be live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Soccer AM's YouTube channel and the EFL's Twitter account.

Carabao Cup 2021/22 schedule...

Fourth round: October 27

Quarter-finals: December 21 and 22

Semi-finals: January 4/5 and 11/12

Final: February 27

What's next for Leicester and Brighton?

Leicester resume their Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal in Saturday's early kick-off while Brighton are away to Liverpool on Saturday at 3pm.