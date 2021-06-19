Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300m Instagram followers

Cristiano Ronaldo may be known as a record goalscorer, but the Portuguese icon has also claimed another accolade – the first person to reach 300m Instagram followers.

The 36-year-old is a long way clear of second-placed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on 246m, with Ariana Grande third (244m) on the list.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's football rival, Barcelona and Real Madrid's Lionel Messi, is 81m followers adrift on 219m, sitting seventh in the overall table.

0:23 Cristiano Ronaldo does not look too impressed by the official tournament sponsored bottles of fizzy drinks in front of him. So he removes them! And replaces them with a bottle of water instead! (Pictures: ©UEFA 2021)

In fact, the only account on the social media platform which has more followers is the official Instagram account itself on 397m.

It comes after Ronaldo broke another record in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary, with his two goals moving him past France's Michel Platini as the all-time record European Championship goalscorer with a total of 11.

Overall, Ronaldo has 106 goals for Portugal and trails only Iran's Ali Daei (109 goals) for the most international goals in history.

0:34 Germany coach Joachim Low heaped praise on Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and reiterated his side will need to be focused if they are to nullify his threats. ©UEFA 2021

'Ronaldo cannot win a game on his own'

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos says his side cannot rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to win matches single-handedly ahead of a tantalising Euro 2020 showdown with Germany.

While Santos is delighted to have 36-year-old Juventus forward Ronaldo at his disposal, he is eager to ensure his entire squad remain ready to contribute.

"I have to motivate every single player, not just Ronaldo for instance. Portugal's value is based on our team," Santos told a press conference.

"It's great to have Ronaldo on our side, we're very proud to have him but Cristiano alone cannot win a match.

"We will want everyone to be motivated: the starting 11 and those who are brought on.

"It's important to be motivated but also focused. The will to win is very important, what comes from inside, from within from your soul, that's what creates this amazing desire to win.

"We have to want to win but we have to know how to win because one without the other is useless."

Victory for Portugal at the Allianz Arena would guarantee a place in the knockout stages, while leaving their opponents on the brink of elimination.