Brian Rice: Hamilton handed SFA Notice of Complaint over manager comments

Comments made by Hamilton Academical manager Brian Rice following the Scottish Cup defeat to St Mirren earlier this month have led to a Notice of Complaint from the Scottish FA; Rice was furious about the decision to award St Mirren a late penalty in their 3-0 win

Tuesday 13 April 2021 11:38, UK

Brian Rice was unhappy with the referee following Hamilton&#39;s 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup
Image: Brian Rice was unhappy with the referee following Hamilton's 3-0 defeat to St Mirren

Hamilton Academical say they have received a Notice of Complaint from the Scottish FA regarding their manager Brian Rice.

It follows comments Rice made after the 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on April 3.

Rice was incensed by the decision to award St Mirren a late penalty which was scored by Jamie McGrath for the visitors' third goal.

Hamilton issued a statement on Tuesday saying: "Hamilton Academical Football Club can confirm that it has received a Notice of Complaint from the Scottish FA Compliance Officer relating to our head coach Brian Rice for the alleged breach of disciplinary rules 72 & 77 on Saturday, 3rd April.

"The club and Brian will defend his case. There will be no further comment on the matter."

Hamilton are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just six wins from 34 games.

