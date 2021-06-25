Christian Eriksen: UEFA praises Anthony Taylor for rapid response to Denmark midfielder's collapse

English official Anthony Taylor has been praised for his "perfect" handling of Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest during the Denmark vs Finland match by UEFA's referees chief.

The Denmark playmaker collapsed just before half-time in the match on June 12 with Taylor immediately recognising the seriousness of the situation and signalling for medics to come on within seconds.

His quick thinking, along with that of Denmark captain Simon Kjaer, was seen as crucial in saving Eriksen's life with UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti the latest to praise the official.

"Everyone recognised that Anthony (Taylor) was perfect. He managed this difficult moment in a great way," Roberto Rosetti said.

"We are proud about his behaviour, we are proud about his cold blood. We recommended to the referees that safety is first, it is the most important target for us.

"The referees must, and they are ready, to stop the match immediately in these situations. Anthony was amazing."

The Danish football association confirmed last Friday that Eriksen, formerly of Tottenham and now with Inter Milan, had been discharged from hospital in Copenhagen after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Eriksen visited the rest of the Denmark squad after his release from hospital and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel told CNN on Friday: "It was great to see him. That helped a lot of the guys I think just to see him and erase the last image we had of him on the pitch.

"To see him in real life and to see that he was okay…it was really important."

Taylor's performances in the group phase of the tournament have led to him being awarded the Italy v Austria last-16 match at Wembley on Saturday night.

Image: Christian Eriksen thanked well-wishers in an Instagram post (Instagram/chriseriksen8)

Manchester City fund defibrillators for grassroots football clubs

Manchester City and their charity, City in the Community, have jointly funded the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AED) for grassroots football clubs in East Manchester.

A total of 26 defibrillators will be donated to grassroots clubs in the area who are currently unable to access the life-saving device and include Ancoats & Beswick, Ardwick, Clayton & Openshaw, Gorton & Abbey Hey and Longsight.

The distribution of the devices will be facilitated by Manchester FA, who will also provide grassroots clubs with defibrillator training.

Commenting on the joint initiative from Manchester City and City in the Community, Head of CITC, Mike Geary, said: "We are passionate about helping the people of Manchester enjoy football in a safe environment and are acutely aware of the importance of access to defibrillators.

"We hope that they are never needed but, if an emergency does happen, are pleased to know that more grassroots clubs in East Manchester will now have the means to respond."

Earlier this week, former Manchester City defender, Joleon Lescott presented one of the AED's to local team Collyhurst Youth Junior Football Club.

Image: Former Manchester City player Joleon Lescott (centre) presenting one of the AED's to local team Collyhurst Youth Junior Football Club

The British Heart Foundation describes an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) as a small device that can treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

It sends electrical pulses to regulate these rhythms, especially those that could be dangerous and cause a cardiac arrest.

If an ICD notices a dangerous heart rhythm it can deliver one or more of the following treatments:

Pacing - a series of low-voltage electrical impulses (paced beats) at a fast rate to try and correct the heart rhythm.

- a series of low-voltage electrical impulses (paced beats) at a fast rate to try and correct the heart rhythm. Cardioversion - one or more small electric shocks to try and restore the heart to a normal rhythm.

- one or more small electric shocks to try and restore the heart to a normal rhythm. Defibrillation - one or more larger electric shocks to try and restore the heart to a normal rhythm.

CPR is quite easy to learn and it can be the difference between life and death before emergency medical services can arrive to help out.

So what is it, how does it make a difference and how should you behave if you find yourself in an emergency?

4:10 Dr Sanjay Sharma, a sports cardiologist at St George's Hospital who worked with Christian Eriksen at Tottenham, says the speedy response of the medical team on the field was critical for his recovery

What is CPR?

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and is a medical technique that is given to someone who goes into cardiac arrest.

That occurs when the heart encounters an electrical issue and stops pumping blood around the body and to the brain, causing the person to fall out of consciousness and stop breathing.

Medics define this as 'clinical death', which is the onset of biological death, although CPR can help re-start the person's heart functions and save their life.

By administering chest compressions and rescue breaths, the CPR performer helps to pump blood and oxygen around the person's body, taking over the role of their heart and lungs.

13:27 First aired in 2018, we explain how to perform CPR with David Ginola, Jamie Carragher and Monday Night Football presenter David Jones

How do you perform CPR?

Always seek professional help by calling 999 before starting CPR.

The NHS's advice to carry out chest compressions is as follows:

Place the heel of your hand on the breastbone at the centre of the person's chest. Place your other hand on top of your first hand and interlock your fingers. Position yourself with your shoulders above your hands. Using your body weight (not just your arms), press straight down by 5 to 6cm (2 to 2.5 inches) on their chest. Keeping your hands on their chest, release the compression and allow the chest to return to its original position. Repeat these compressions at a rate of 100 to 120 times a minute until an ambulance arrives or you become exhausted.

The British Heart Foundation recommends that in an emergency situation it is better to try and perform CPR, even if unsure, rather than to not do anything at all.

For more information on FA medical courses which can help to deal with such things as cardiac arrest and how to treat them, visit the FA Bootroom.