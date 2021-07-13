Euro 2020: England trio Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in UEFA Team of the Tournament

England trio Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire have been named in the official UEFA Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020.

Runners-up England had the second most players in the select XI, with champions Italy taking up five places, led by goalkeeper and Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Leonardo Bonucci, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jorginho and Federico Chiesa were the other Italian players included. The team was completed by Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Spain midfielder Pedri and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku.

The line-up was selected by UEFA's technical observer team, which was made up of 16 former players and former or current coaches, including former England boss Fabio Capello and West Ham manager David Moyes.

Sterling, who started all seven of England's games at the tournament, scored Gareth Southgate's side's only two goals of the group stage, as 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic helped them top Group D.

The Manchester City forward then got the crucial opening goal in England's 2-0 round-of-16 victory over Germany at Wembley. He also assisted England's opening goal in a 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine and won the decisive penalty in the last-four victory over Denmark.

Image: Harry Maguire made the team despite missing England's first two matches through injury

Walker played every minute of all but one game - England's 0-0 group stage draw with Scotland - in which he was left out of the squad, switching between full-back in a four-man defence and right centre-back in a five-man backline.

The oldest player in the England squad at the age of 31, Walker's pace was vital in helping prevent opponents get in behind the defence throughout the tournament.

Maguire came into the tournament as a fitness doubt and missed England's first two games with an ankle injury, but instantly found his form to offer an improved passing option out of defence.

UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)