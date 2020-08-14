Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Who is Andy Walker tipping to prevail this weekend?

Sky Sports' Andy Walker returns with his predictions for matchweek four of the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season.

Nathan Sheron's St Mirren will be looking to bounce back

Hamilton have been boosted by the signing of experienced defender Lee Hodson. Brice Rice will know him well from the time they had together at St Mirren. The home side will be desperate for their first points of the season and have to make more of the games against teams they'll be competing with in the lower half of the table.

It was no disgrace to lose by three goals at Ibrox for St Mirren and a great pity that they didn't have the chance to play against Celtic at home in midweek.

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-0

Chris Burke celebrates after scoring a penalty for Kilmarnock against Celtic

Chris Burke is the top man for Kilmarnock just now having scored in all three Premiership games so far; he's an inspiration to all the younger guys at the club. Killie's level of concentration against Celtic was very impressive but they just couldn't maintain that form in the Highlands against Ross County.

Calum Davidson was happy enough with his team at Ibrox with their first game in 11 days and he'll be determined not to get into the habit of losing.

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-1

3:00 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Hibernian Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Hibernian

Stuart Kettlewell has led his team to a wonderful start in the Scottish Premiership. Seven points from nine is a terrific cushion to have when many were considering them for the drop this season.

It was dull and uninspiring watching Dundee United lose at home to Hibs on Tuesday; Micky Mellon will be hoping for much more as he journeys to the Highlands.

WALKER PREDICTS: 0-0

I like the way Hibs players have shared the responsibility so far this season. On the opening day of the season Martin Boyle scored a double, Kevin Nisbet got a hat-trick against Livingston the following week and then on Tuesday, Christian Doidge got the all-important winner at Tannadice.

While Jack Ross has good options to consider, Stephen Robinson must be wondering how his team have struggled so badly to hit the form we know they're capable of. Signing Scotland international Stephen O'Donnell on a short-term contract is a good move and the other bonus for Motherwell is seeing David Turnbull back to full fitness and scoring goals but they need much more.

WALKER PREDICTS: 3-1

2:15 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone Highlights of the Scottish Premiership game between Rangers and St Johnstone

A much-needed point for Livingston at Motherwell on Wednesday got them off the mark for the season and they have been known to give Rangers a problem on this artificial surface. Lyndon Dykes is their key player but will he be fit for this one after picking up a knock at Fir Park?

Rangers must realise that they have a wonderful opportunity to go 11 points clear of Celtic before the champions play again if they win here and at home to Kilmarnock next Saturday. Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten are beginning to get valuable game-time but the constant story will be the future of Alfredo Morelos. Will he still be with the club before the transfer window closes?

WALKER PREDICTS: 1-2