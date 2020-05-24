Premier League restart plan faces 'most crucial week so far' - Sunday Supplement

Players are back in socially distanced training - but what next?

The Premier League faces its "most crucial week so far" when it comes to a potential restart, with plans to step up training "in the balance," according to the Sunday Supplement panel.

Top-flight players have returned in socially distanced small groups but clubs face a key vote on Wednesday over contact training, subject to government approval.

Two further positive tests were reported on Saturday - eight have been returned out of a total of 1,744 tests conducted in the first two rounds - with more testing due to take place on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the latest shareholders' meeting.

Will a positive test percentage of 0.45 so far reassure players? How big a factor could the psychological barrier be when it comes to returning to action? And is season curtailment still an option?

Sunday Supplement guests Jason Burt, chief football correspondent at The Telegraph, Shaun Custis, head of sport at The Sun and The Times' sport writer Alyson Rudd joined Geoff Shreeves to discuss the latest challenges for a return to Premier League action.

'In the balance - consensus not a given'

1:11 Jurgen Klopp says his players have the choice about whether to return to training, and will not be forced to take part if they don't feel safe to do so Jurgen Klopp says his players have the choice about whether to return to training, and will not be forced to take part if they don't feel safe to do so

Burt: "This week feels the most crucial so far. Before Wednesday I think there'll be a lot of conversations between players and managers and the Premier League, trying to convince them it is safe.

"Phase One protocols were quite simple to understand - and implement. But the ones moving towards contact and contact in games, they may have some difficulty persuading some players and managers. The hope is that seeing phase one go well and the number of positive tests going down, people will feel more confident.

"I think the key area has been convincing some of the BAME players.

"I think it's in the balance. I don't think it's a given that everyone will sign up between the clubs. The last vote was unanimous. If the next one isn't, that would be dangerous and show cracks in 'Project Restart'.

Players have been doing individual and small group work but clubs must vote on contact training

"There's a psychological barrier. Medical advisers have to get across the idea that contact in a game is actually quite minimal. The chance of transmission outdoors as opposed to indoors is also so much more minimal. We have a rigorous testing regime and hygiene regimes will stay in place so you are creating almost sterile bubbles.

"Clearly players are less than two metres apart often in a game but a study was done in Denmark [by Aarhus University] which looked at physical contact during the course of a game - it was about a minute and a half. The idea that players might have to turn their face when they are tackled was also met with derision but the phrase we keep hearing is 'new normal'. Football, like society, will have to adapt. It may be that some behaviours have to be done slightly differently.

"I completely understand concerns about family members who may be at risk but if we can maintain this sterile environment and get over the psychological barrier, that will be key.

"The doctors and medical advisors will not risk their reputation and profession. They are going with the protocols because they agree it's safe.

'Huge concerns among BAME players'

0:39 Watford captain Troy Deeney has explained the reasons behind his decision to reject a return to training Watford captain Troy Deeney has explained the reasons behind his decision to reject a return to training

Custis: "The fact that there were only two positive tests is encouraging but I still think there are huge concerns among BAME players.

"There are also probably splits between the managers - the ones who are very keen to get going and those who are more reticent. I think there'll be a lot of talking before we get to a consensus. But they'll be heartened by what's going on in Germany - what looks like another relatively successful weekend - and for every successful Bundesliga weekend, the pressure probably comes on the Premier League to restart."

"I think the reticence from some will come with full-contact training. You can say they've been tested but some may trust the testing or the science - just like some of the general public.

"Most of us are working from home; you could possibly plot a way in, avoiding people, but footballers can't do that. We have to cut them some slack and understand their concerns."

'Players trust club medics'

1:08 Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend believes the Premier League’s coronavirus testing process has been such a success that players are now eager to get back to contact training. Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend believes the Premier League’s coronavirus testing process has been such a success that players are now eager to get back to contact training.

Rudd: "You could make a case for footballers being in a privileged position; garden centres are coming back but staff there won't be going through the (Premier League's) procedures. But it's important to differentiate a natural hesitancy to move forwards.

"Footballers are part of the community - told to stay alert, not to mingle, obey rules and now they're being asked to do the opposite. They're bound as human beings to feel slightly odd about that. Some will be struggling to adapt and we must not forget that there's a lot of science yet to be explained about the disparity in the contraction of the illness in the BAME community.

"It's going to be difficult for some players if their club has shown hesitancy. You have to try to get momentum going ahead and presume you're going to be playing at the end of June.

"The players have their health in the hands of the medical professionals; they trust them week in, week out. If you test, test, test - and the latest tests are so encouraging - hopefully players will feel reassured.

"My feeling is we're at a tipping point - but it will tip in favour of resumption, not curtailment.

Curtailment still on the agenda?

1:59 Alyson Rudd of The Times says that finishing this season should take priority as nobody has an emotional attachment to next season yet. Alyson Rudd of The Times says that finishing this season should take priority as nobody has an emotional attachment to next season yet.

Burt: "I think one of the discussions that will take place this week - probably on the Friday - is curtailment. We're talking about some concerns that we could be coming back too quickly. If that's what people believe, we're going to have to start talking about what happens next.

"There have been arguments about the calender - it's clear the Premier League don't want to go later than September to start the new season - so the decision has to be made: is it safe enough to start? Can we convince everyone it's safe to work towards resuming in June or do we stop the season? That decision will have to be made fairly soon. If the season ends, there are huge ramifications."