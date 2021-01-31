Simon Grayson: Fleetwood appoint ex-Leeds and Preston boss as new head coach

Fleetwood Town have appointed former Leeds, Preston and Blackpool boss Simon Grayson as their new head coach.

Grayson has agreed a deal until the end of the season at the League One club and succeeds Joey Barton, who left his role on January 4 after nearly three years in charge.

The 51-year-old has been out of management since he was sacked by Blackpool in February 2020, after a run of one win in 12 games.

Image: Simon Grayson has guided teams to promotion from League One on four occasions

"It's a football club that I know quite a lot about," Grayson told Sky Sports News.

"It has got fantastic infrastructure and I have got a hunger and desire to go back to work and try to take Fleetwood forward again."

Fleetwood sit 14th in the table, nine points outside the play-off places, and won two points from five games since youth team boss Simon Wiles was placed in interim charge.

1:50 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Oxford and Fleetwood

Grayson has also managed Sunderland, Huddersfield and Bradford City and guided four different clubs to promotion from League One.

Fleetwood host Bristol Rovers in Grayson's first game in charge at Highbury Stadium, with the club without a win in their last eight league fixtures after a 1-0 defeat against Oxford on Saturday.