Dundee to appeal Kenny Miller sending off against Rangers

Neil McCann talks with Kenny Miller after Dundee striker was sent off at Ibrox

Dundee boss Neil McCann will challenge the SFA's Judiciary Panel with an appeal against Kenny Miller's red card.

Miller was dismissed in Dundee's 4-0 defeat at former club Rangers on Saturday over a challenge on full-back Borna Barisic.

The veteran striker had already been shown a yellow card for a foul on Andy Halliday but was shown a straight red for his tackle on the Croatia defender.

McCann insists Miller took the ball in the challenge and will go through Scottish football's disciplinary process, which has come in for criticism this season from Celtic's Craig Gordon and Aberdeen over a rejected appeal against Michael Devlin's red card.

"We'll appeal the decision, 100 per cent. Kenny has won the ball but his momentum has taken him through and caught the player," McCann said,

"But there were a lot of yellow cards today when I'm not sure the game was worthy of that number.

"I've spoken to Kenny and saw the challenge in real time. He absolutely got the ball.

"Yes, he caught the man but there were several challenges like that when cards weren't brandished.

"He got a straight red when at first I thought it was a second yellow. I don't think his first one was a yellow anyway - he was trying to get himself across Andy Halliday. So I was surprised at the yellow and equally surprised at the red."