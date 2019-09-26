Live on Sky: Leicester City vs Newcastle United

1:45 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Leicester vs Newcastle in the Premier League.

Leicester vs Newcastle Live on

Team news

James Maddison is facing a race against time to be ready for Leicester after picking up a knock in their win over Tottenham last weekend, in which he scored a late winner.

Sean Longstaff should be fit enough to return for Newcastle after missing out on their last two games, while DeAndre Yedlin is back in contention for the first time this season. But Jonjo Shelvey, who is suffering from a hamstring injury, will miss out for the next two weeks.

How to watch

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published shortly after full time on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Leicester have lost their last two home Premier League games against Newcastle having lost just two of the previous 10 (W4 D4 L2).

Since moving to the King Power Stadium at the start of the 2002-03 season, only four teams have won three consecutive away league games at Leicester, most recently West Brom between 2007 and 2014; no team has ever done so in three consecutive away Premier League games.

Leicester have won just two of their last 18 Premier League matches on Sundays (W2 D7 L9) and have lost both of their previous Sunday meetings with Newcastle in 1994 and 1997.

The last four Premier League meetings between Leicester and Newcastle have been won by the away side. Only four fixtures in the competition's history has seen five consecutive away victories - Leicester vs Manchester City (1994-2003), Blackburn vs Fulham (2003-2005), Newcastle vs Tottenham (2013-2015) and Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (2015-2017).

Leicester have lost just one of their last nine home league games (W6 D2), though that defeat was against Newcastle in April.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Leicester are going well. James Maddison has grown in stature to be Leicester's go-to man. He was always brought off with the previous manager but Brendan Rodgers has embraced him. I was saying on Soccer Saturday last week that he has to make more of his gifts and what does he go and do? He scores the winner and has an influential game against Tottenham! He did some eye-catching things at Old Trafford but it was only done in small pockets. His potential is still growing, though.

Maddison is an injury doubt for this one but I can only see a Leicester win regardless. Newcastle dug in and were dogged in their draw against Brighton last week but Leicester will pass, probe and eventually score. Jamie Vardy needs the ball into gaps earlier if they are to break down a back three or five, and I think they will do that.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)