Kylian Mbappe helps PSG beat Juventus and Jude Bellingham scores for Dortmund - Champions League round-up

Kylian Mbappe struck twice as Paris Saint-Germain launched their latest quest for Champions League glory with a 2-1 victory over Juventus.

The France international took just five minutes to put his side in front after running on to Neymar's through-ball and he doubled his tally with just 22 minutes gone.

Half-time substitute Weston McKennie reduced the deficit with a 53rd-minute header, but could not prevent the Serie A side from slipping to defeat.

Image: Mbappe scored twice as PSG overpowered Juventus

They are joined at the top of the group by Benfica, who won 2-0 at home to Maccabi Haifa thanks to goals from Rafa and Alejandro Grimaldo.

In Manchester City's group, England international Jude Bellingham scored as Borussia Dortmund registered a 3-0 home win over FC Copenhagen.

Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro struck inside seven first-half minutes to set Dortmund on their way, before Bellingham made sure of the points with seven minutes remaining.

Image: Jude Bellingham scored as Borussia Dortmund won on matchday one

Copenhagen's disappointment was complete when Rasmus Falk saw a late consolation strike ruled out by VAR.

After Chelsea lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb, group opponents Red Bull Salzburg and AC Milan drew 1-1 in Austria after Alexis Saelemaekers cancelled out Noah Okafor's opener for the home side.

In Celtic and Real Madrid's group, Marian Shved scored twice as Shakhtar Donetsk powered their way to a 4-1 victory at RB Leipzig.

Image: Shakhtar's Marian Shved scored twice in their matchday one victory

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi handed Shved the opening goal when after he served up the ball to him in no man's land with 16 minutes gone and looked on in horror as he rolled it into the empty net.

Mohamed Simakan levelled with 57 minutes gone, but Shved struck again within seconds before Mykhailo Mudryk and Lassina Traore wrapped up the points.