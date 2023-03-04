Southampton 1-0 Leicester: Carlos Alcaraz hits first-half winner as Saints move off bottom of Premier League

Southampton moved off the bottom of the Premier League table as Carlos Alcaraz's composed finish gave them a 1-0 win over Leicester at St Mary's.

January signing Alcaraz's first-half strike (35) came minutes after Danny Ward had saved a James Ward-Prowse penalty and it proved to be the difference on the south coast between two sides battling to avoid relegation.

Kelechi Iheanacho wasted three good chances to score for Leicester before Harry Souttar incredibly hit the bar with a header seconds before the final whistle, but the visitors could not find a way past a determined Southampton, who picked up their first Premier League home win since August.

The result sees the Saints climb above Bournemouth, who lost 3-2 at Arsenal earlier in the day, and move one point behind 17th-placed Leeds.

Leicester are 15th, three points above the drop zone after suffering their third consecutive league defeat.

Player ratings Southampton: Bazunu (7), Maitland-Niles (7), Bednarek (7), Bella-Kotchap (7), Walker-Peters (7), Lavia (7), Alcaraz (7), Ward-Prowse (6), Walcott (6), Sulemana (6), Adams (7).



Subs: Elyounoussi (6), A Armstrong (6), Mara (6), S Armstrong (n/a).



Leicester: Ward (7), Pereira (6), Souttar (6), Faes (6), Castagne (6), Dewsbury-Hall (6), Mendy (6), Maddison (7), Tete (6), Barnes (6), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: Praet (6), Ndidi (6), Vardy (6).



Player of the match: Che Adams.

How Saints earned a vital three points

Southampton went into the game winless in eight Premier League home games, a run of matches stretching all the way back to the visit of Chelsea to St Mary's in August.

Saints boss Ruben Selles made changes and his gamble, including a rare start for Theo Walcott, paid off as they moved off the foot of the table, albeit only on goal difference. It also provided a welcome lift after the shock midweek FA Cup loss to League Two Grimsby.

Team news Southampton manager Ruben Selles made four changes from the side that lost 1-0 at Leeds in the Premier League last weekend. Kyle Walker-Peters, Carlos Alcaraz, Theo Walcott and the returning Che Adams replaced Romain Perraud, Stuart Armstrong, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Paul Onuachu in the starting line-up. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers made three changes after last weekend's 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal. James Maddison started after recovering from illness. Ricardo Pereira and Nampalys Mendy also came in. Dennis Praet, Victor Kristiansen and Wilfred Ndidi dropped out.

Walcott, named in the starting line-up for the first time since before the World Cup, had a half-chance early on after being picked out by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, but his final effort lacked power.

Leicester had a half-chance of their own in the 20th minute as Iheanacho got on the end of a Harvey Barnes free-kick but was unable to direct his header goalwards.

The majority of the first half had been largely devoid of quality and chances but Southampton received a lifeline in the 30th minute when referee Robert Jones pointed to the penalty spot after Walcott's cross hit Timothy Castagne's hand.

However, Ward-Prowse had his spot-kick saved by Ward, who guessed the right way. The midfielder, known for his free-kick prowess, has missed both penalties he has taken this season for the Hampshire club.

However, Southampton found the breakthrough in the 35th minute when the returning Che Adams beat the offside trap to pick out Alcaraz and he slotted the ball past Ward. There was a lengthy VAR check for offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Alcaraz also appeared to injury himself in the celebratory slide, but after receiving some treatment was able to continue, although he did not last beyond the 50th minute.

Iheanacho had another headed opportunity fall to him after being picked out at the far post, but he could only guide the ball wide again.

Brendan Rodgers' men looked to drag themselves back into the game, dominating possession and chances. Another opportunity fell to Iheanacho, who took a touch outside the area before firing over.

The visitors had another opening with almost the final touch of the game, with defender Souttar beating goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu - only to head the ball over via the crossbar.

FPL stats: Southampton 1-0 Leicester Goals Alcaraz Assists Adams Bonus points Ward (3pts) | Bella-Kotchap (2pts) | Bednarek (1pt)

Southampton travel to in-form Manchester United in the Premier League next Sunday at 2pm before hosting Brentford on March 15 at 7.30pm.

Up next for Leicester is a Premier League home match against Chelsea next Saturday at 3pm. The Foxes then make the trip to Brentford on March 18, also at 3pm.