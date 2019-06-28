Rachel Daly thinks England have the strength in depth to win World Cup

0:30 Rachel Daly says England's togetherness and strength in depth is giving them the edge at the World Cup. Rachel Daly says England's togetherness and strength in depth is giving them the edge at the World Cup.

Defender Rachel Daly says the spirit and togetherness within the England camp can give them the edge in the closing stages of the World Cup.

The Lionesses are through to the last four after beating Norway 3-0 - with Houston Dash defender Daly coming off the bench for the closing stages.

Asked what gave the squad the belief they can beat the best, Daly told Sky Sports: "I just think it is the whole character of the group.

Jodie Taylor, Beth Mead and Lucy Staniforth celebrate victory over Norway

"You look in everyone's eyes every single day and we all think the same things. I know I can look into every single one of the girls' eyes, the staff's eyes, and know they are feeling the same thing as I am.

"I think it is the first time in history it has probably been that way, when every single person believes in it. You see training, it is just world class performances, every single day, from the subs, from the starters.

"The fact the subs can bring that energy to help the starters every day, is massive. I don't think every team has that. The character, the passion within the team and the fact we are all so close, really helps."

Arsenal's Beth Mead also came off the bench on Thursday, quickly making an impact as she laid on a goal for Lucy Bronze.

Asked about being so close to the final, she said: "It is quite surreal, it gives me goosebumps thinking about it.

"Being 90 minutes away from a final is pretty nice. But we have got a semi-final first and we have to concentrate on that one. I don't think we fear anyone. We are happy to play anyone - you have to beat the best to be the best."