Jayne Ludlow: Wales Women manager leaves role by mutual consent

Wales Women manager Jayne Ludlow has left her role by mutual consent.

Ludlow had been in charge for over six years, leading Wales into the top 30 of the world rankings for the first time in their history and narrowly missing out on a place at the World Cup in 2019.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it will now begin the search for Ludlow's replacement as they look to prepare for the 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign, which gets under way in September.

"My time as the National Team Manager has been an eventful and exciting journey," Ludlow said, who leaves her role on the same day as her England Women counterpart Phil Neville departed.

"It has been an honour and an absolute pleasure to have worked with the staff and players across our age group and senior teams.

"There have been several highlights, including our first ever draw against England at Southampton and the magnificent victory over Russia in Newport in June 2018.

"It has been a fantastic learning environment for me personally and I am proud of what we have achieved over the last six years as a group of staff and players, whom I want to thank.

"I am looking forward to the next challenges, one of which is an exciting opportunity I have to be part of a technical leadership team at FIFA.

"I wish the squad well in the future and I feel that qualification for a first major final is not far away."

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford added: "Jayne has played a huge part in the progress of the women's game in Wales over the past six years, managing the side through three qualification campaigns.

"The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying campaign enhanced the profile of the game throughout the country, inspiring young girls across Wales to play football for the first time.

"Off the field Jayne has been a role model for the women's game in Wales, regularly visiting schools across the country and attending the National Eisteddfod to inspire future generations.

"We thank Jayne for all her hard work, dedication and vast contribution to Welsh football both on and off the field. We wish her well in the future."