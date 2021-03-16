Gareth Taylor: Manchester City Women boss thinks team are capable of winning remaining WSL games

Gareth Taylor says the prospect of Manchester City extending their winning run in the Women's Super League (WSL) to the end of the season is a "big aim" for the team.

City head into Wednesday's match at Bristol City looking to secure a 10th successive WSL victory.

They are currently second in the table, two points behind Chelsea, with both having six games remaining - including a meeting at the Academy Stadium on April 25.

Taylor's side also have home fixtures against Reading and Birmingham and trips to Tottenham and West Ham ahead.

When asked at a press conference on Tuesday if he thought they would have to win every game left to claim the title, boss Taylor said: "I don't know about got to, but we know that if we do, then we'll win the league, it's as simple as that.

"That's a big aim for us, and I think it's something we can achieve.

"We know that there's bound to be some twists and turns along the way, maybe for the other teams as well.

"But we need to focus on this game. It's an important game - the next game is always important. We want to keep continuing with our momentum and picking up the points."

Image: Taylor says his players will have to be mindful of Bristol City Women after their Continental League Cup final defeat

Taylor's side take on a Bristol City outfit who, under interim boss Matt Beard, climbed off the foot of the table last week with a 3-2 win against Reading, before being thrashed 6-0 by Chelsea in Sunday's Continental Tyres League Cup final at Vicarage Road.

Taylor said: "They're a team that did great in getting to the final, and then have had a couple of OK results so far and beat Reading recently as well.

"So it's one we have to be mindful of, make sure we focus on us, and be respectful in everything we do."

Kirk: Chelsea best team in the country

Image: Everton boss Willie Kirk believes Chelsea are the best team in the country

Emma Hayes' Chelsea, meanwhile, face fifth-placed Everton away and Toffees boss Willie Kirk thinks Chelsea are the best side around currently.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kirk said: "I think they are the best team in the country, I think they will win the league. I think they have so many different types of options, so many different ways of winning games.

"It will be a tough game for us but it is one that excites me and the players. We felt the scoreline was a little harsh when we played them at Kingsmeadow (a 4-0 loss in November) and I think that still hurts some of the players.

"So they'll be looking to put that right. And that's the standards we want to compare ourselves to. It'll be another chance for us to gauge where we are in terms of that."

The match at Walton Hall Park comes five days on from a fire damaging a stand at the ground, with arson suspected.

Wednesday's other games see Aston Villa host in-form Brighton and bottom side West Ham entertain Birmingham, who are winless in seven league outings.