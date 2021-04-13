WSL: West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty wants full-time referees in women's football

West Ham captain Gilly Flaherty wants referees to become full-time in the women's game and for matches being played in men's stadia to be routine over the next decade.

All officials in the Women's Super League (WSL) - coming soon to Sky Sports - and second-tier Women's Championship are currently part-time.

In February, Joanna Stimpson, the FA's refereeing manager for the women's professional game, said the organisation has no plans to introduce full-time referees to the top-two tiers for at least three years.

Stimpson added the WSL does not currently hold enough value to afford full-time match officials.

But Flaherty, who was speaking on the 10-year anniversary of the WSL, says professionalism is vital to ensure improved officiating standards as the women's game continues to develop.

Asked what Flaherty hoped for in the women's from the next decade, told Sky Sports News: "I would like to see referees become full-time.

"I know they said recently that at the moment they don't have any plans for it but, for me, you are asking players to be full-time and be professional and have professional standards. We are fortunate enough to do that.

0:58 EFL chairman Rick Parry has predicted that the next decade of the Women's Super League will be even more exciting as the league marks its tenth anniversary

"You have seen the growth of players from being part-time to being full-time professionals.

"Give referees the opportunity to not have to go and work in the day and then try and referee late in the evening. Give them the opportunity to be full-time professionals and become better at their job too."

Flaherty, who was the scorer of the first-ever goal in the WSL when Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in April 2011, won the WSL with Arsenal in the league's first two seasons, while she later won the women's top tier with Chelsea in 2015 and 2018.

Flaherty, 29, was part of history last month when Manchester United beat West Ham - as Old Trafford hosted a WSL match for the first time - and she hopes playing at large venues becomes a regular occurrence.

1:07 Kelly Simmons, the FA’s director of the women’s professional game, says the ten-year growth of the Women’s Super League has 'exceeded expectations', but challenges remain to grow revenue

"Every team in our league is getting 2-3,000 a game," she said. "That is still huge for women's football. You don't just want it to be the odd occasion where they are selling out.

"Chelsea, for example, against Manchester City at Kingsmeadow is sold out even now so you think where does that leave them in 10 years' time. They will have to get bigger stadiums.

"It is good for us to be able to play at men's stadiums because we get the exposure of the facilities, the pitch and the fans coming. But for me, I want to see in 10 years' time that it is not made such a big hype about. I hope that it is just the norm.

"Arsenal vs Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London derby. It is not some big media thing that they are playing at the men's stadium. It is just that they are playing at the men's stadium. That is what I would love to see in 10 years' time.

"If you are 17, 18, coming through now, and playing football you have got so much in front of you, it is exciting."

