Northern Ireland enter full-time training camp in preparation for UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Kenny Shiels has hailed the move to full-time status for 22 Northern Ireland women's national team players ahead of the country's first major tournament later this year.

A seven-month camp for players not playing professionally in England or Scotland gets under way this week which sees those called up able to train in a full-time environment ahead of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in July.

Based at Newforge Sports Complex in Belfast, the camp sees players training five days a week in preparation for the tournament in England, and Northern Ireland manager Shiels is in no doubt it will be pivotal in preparing for both April's 2023 World Cup qualifiers and this summer's Euros.

"This year will be a pivotal year for my squad and backroom team," Shiels said. "Having a permanent base at Newforge will help us collectively to maximise our potential in readiness for World Cup qualifiers and, of course, competing at the Euros in England.

"It will take at least six weeks until our programme begins to show effect. It's certainly a great feeling to be part of it. Some girls will adjust quicker than others. Newforge is a fantastic setting for the girls to progress."

Shiels and his staff will put the players through tactical and physical pitch sessions which will be tailored on a group and one-on-one basis, as well as individual and group strengthening and conditioning, plus balanced rest and recovery sessions.

In addition, there will be performance analysis sessions along with physiotherapy, massage and cryospa treatments. The players will also undergo individual and group psychology sessions.

Having a permanent base at Newforge will help us collectively to maximise our potential in readiness for World Cup qualifiers and, of course, competing at the Euros in England.

Along with the World Cup qualifiers in April, Northern Ireland are aiming to arrange friendly matches in February and June to ensure plenty of match practise in advance of the Euros.

The intensive preparations will go a long way to preparing Northern Ireland's squad to meet the challenge of facing hosts England, former World Cup winners and two-time European champions Norway, and Austria in the group stages at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium.

Irish FA director of women's football Angela Platt thanked the employers, education establishments and clubs for releasing players to be part of this new era for the national team and is excited to see what results it yields.

"Up to now many of our players have balanced studying or employment, or both, with training commitments to prepare to compete at the highest level in our sport," Platt said.

"Competing with the best requires a level of commitment that makes full-time employment virtually impossible.

"With this programme now in place, it will enable our squad to fully focus on being elite athletes and give us the best chance of success in Southampton later this year."