Steph Catley signs new Arsenal contract: 'We're building something special and we're capable of achieving anything'

Steph Catley has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The left-back joined the Gunners in 2020 and made her debut as a substitute in the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain in August 2020.

The 29-year-old Australia international has made 74 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

"It feels amazing - this feels like home," said Catley. "I've made some incredible friendships here and when the offer came around I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be.

"I've never been happier playing football and I feel like this team is very special - we're building something special and in the future we're capable of achieving anything."

Catley played an integral role in Arsenal's 2022/23 campaign, making 32 appearances and providing four assists and one goal.

Image: Catley has made 74 appearances for the club

In addition to her usual role on the left side of defence, Catley also played at centre-back on a number of occasions during the season, producing impressive displays including in Arsenal's 5-1 win away at Champions League holders Lyon in October 2022.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall said: "I'm delighted Steph has signed a new contract with us. Steph is one of the best defenders in the game and brings so much to this group both on and off the pitch.

"She's a model professional and has delivered time and again when called upon throughout my time here, so we're all pleased to say Steph will continue to be a part of Arsenal for years to come."

At international level, Catley has made over 100 appearances for Australia, representing the Matildas at the FIFA World Cup in 2015 and 2019 and at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

Head of women's football Clare Wheatley said: "It's great news that Steph has signed a new deal here at Arsenal. Steph is one of the top players in the world in her position and has been such a consistent performer in the time she has been here.

"She is a key part of this team and we're delighted to say she will continue to wear the Arsenal colours moving forward."