Newport's Ryan Inniss charged after West Ham player makes biting accusation

Ryan Inniss has been charged by the FA after accusations that he bit an opposition player

Newport County defender Ryan Inniss has been charged with violent conduct after an accusation was made that he bit an opponent.

Inniss, on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, was shown a red card in the closing stages of Wednesday's EFL Trophy clash with West Ham U21s.

MK Dons vs AFC W'don Live on

The 24-year-old was dismissed after an off-the-ball incident with Hammers youngster Reece Hannam late in the match, which West Ham rallied to win 5-4.

County boss Michael Flynn revealed after the game that Inniss was alleged to have bitten Hannam.

Flynn said: "Their player said he got bitten, so I'll have a look at that and find out what happened. If he has, it's inexcusable and I won't be fighting his corner."

Inniss would have served a three-game ban for his dismissal but that absence could be longer after confirmation from the Football Association that he had also been charged over the incident.

An FA spokesperson said: "Ryan Inniss has been charged with being in breach of FA Rule E3(1) following a dismissal during the EFL Trophy match between Newport County and West Ham Utd U21s on Wednesday [04/09/19].

"It is alleged that his behaviour in or around the 90th minute constitutes violent conduct, in circumstances where the standard punishment that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient. The player has until 18:00 Tuesday 10 September 2019 to provide a response."