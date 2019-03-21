Thibaut Courtois' howler gifts Russia equaliser vs Belgium

1:04 Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a nightmare moment against Russia, allowing Denis Cheryshev to score with ease. Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a nightmare moment against Russia, allowing Denis Cheryshev to score with ease.

Thibaut Courtois' blushes were spared after he made a goalkeeping howler for Russia's equaliser in Belgium's 3-1 win in their European Qualifier.

After Youri Tielemans had put the Belgians ahead in Brussels, Courtois, dropped last weekend by Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, was caught dallying with the ball at his feet in the 16th minute.

Russia striker Artem Dzyuba put the former Chelsea player under pressure and a panicked attempt to pass the ball out found Denis Cheryshev, who took the ball back past Courtois to score.

Two goals from Eden Hazard, one coming from the penalty spot were enough to take victory for Roberto Martinez's team.

