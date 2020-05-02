Roberto Martinez set to remain in charge of Belgium until 2022

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is set to extend his contract through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 46-year-old Martinez, who previously managed Swansea, Wigan and Everton, took charge of Belgium in August 2016.

Belgium are the currently the best team in the world, according to the FIFA rankings

The Belgians currently have an outstanding group of players and, guided by Martinez, reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, before beating England in the third-place play-off to secure their best finish.

Belgium currently top the FIFA world rankings and would have been among the favourites for the postponed Euro 2020 tournament this summer, having won all 10 of their qualifying matches with a goal difference of plus 37.

Martinez has lost just three matches out of 43 since taking charge of Belgium.

His contract was due to expire after Euro 2020 but his potential new deal will keep him at the helm until at least the next World Cup - scheduled for between 21 November and 18 December 2022.