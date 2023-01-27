Anthony Gordon: Newcastle United agree £45m transfer fee with Everton for winger

Everton's Anthony Gordon is undergoing a medical ahead of a £45m move to Newcastle, while full-back Kieran Trippier has signed a contract extension at St James' Park.

The two clubs have come to on an initial fee of £40m for Gordon plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m in total.

Gordon will become Newcastle's second highest transfer, behind £60m Alexander Isak.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Everton have a sell-on clause inserted in the deal after the player told his boyhood club he didn't want to play for them again.

Gordon, who attended Everton's training ground on Friday morning, made it clear to Everton he wanted to leave the club in this transfer window.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gordon turns up at Everton's training ground after a three-day absence during Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor's live report

The 21-year-old had failed to turn up for the previous three days as Newcastle's efforts to sign him increased Sky Sports News reported this week that the forward was not there on Tuesday due to a planned absence, but did not show up on Wednesday and Thursday for unplanned reasons.

Sources indicate he did not train with the rest of his team-mates at Finch Farm on Friday, but Everton's stance is he trained as normal.

Newcastle see Gordon as a player who can operate in a number of positions across the front line.

Eddie Howe's side were rebuffed with an inquiry in the summer but have retained an interest.

During the summer transfer window, Chelsea conducted high-level talks with Everton over Gordon's availability.

He was then seen as one of Thomas Tuchel's top targets and Chelsea were prepared to pay £60m to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Trippier extends Newcastle deal

Image: Kieran Trippier has extended his Newcastle deal

Defender Kieran Trippier has signed a contract extension to keep him at Newcastle until 2025.

The 32-year-old England right-back, who joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid last January, has helped Eddie Howe's side keep 16 clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Trippier told the club's official website: "I'm absolutely delighted that I've extended my contract here. I've got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

"When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It's a positive moment for us players in the club and there's no place I'd rather be."

Newcastle boss Howe added: "It's a fitting reward for the season he's had. He's been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he's excelled in a team that's doing well."

Trippier has played a key role for Howe's side as they have kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season and has also registered six assists and scored one goal.

Analysis: Everton can't hold on to unhappy players

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kaveh Solhekol says Newcastle are in talks to sign Gordon from Everton after the forward missed training with the Goodison Park club

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell discussed Gordon on the Transfer Show:

"It seems that he took advice from elsewhere but two of his days off weren't granted. One way of upsetting the applecart is to stay away from the club and not honouring training.

"He's engineered the move. He's come through the ranks at Everton and is a talented young player but I don't think Everton are in a position to try to hold onto people who don't want to be at the football club.

"There were rumours of a late Chelsea bid coming through in the summer which didn't quite work out. Everton are right up against the pump in terms of FFP so I'm sure they'd have wanted to bring in some money for the new manager."

Stubbs: Gordon has flattered to deceive

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After being linked with a move away from Everton, we take a look at Gordon's best bits from his time in the Premier League with the Toffees

Former Everton defender Alan Stubbs told Sky Sports:

"I think it's a good deal. Anthony Gordon has not hit anywhere near the heights as he did when he first came into the team. Since the summer when he was linked with Chelsea, he's not been the same player since then.

"What's happened during this week doesn't really reflect good on him, if I'm honest. Everton have got a good deal, £40m is a lot of money and hopefully, they can invest it wisely and make the team stronger.

"I think it was more disrespectful to his team-mates more than anyone else. We've all been in those situations before, but there is a way of going about it.

"Talks could've been held higher up and privately about him not wanting to be here but it's been played out in the public and he's not come out of it very well. But ultimately, he's probably got what he wants out of it.

"Gordon has flattered to deceive even towards the end of last season. There's not been any end product and his goals and assists haven't come.

"I hope Everton can reinforce the team and give it a lift with a busy end to the window.

"Everton need a striker, two wide players, creativity in midfield and they also need a left-back. There's a lot of work to be done."

Sean Dyche is expected to be appointed Everton manager on Friday.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Dyche both held talks with the club on Thursday, with the former spotted in London for negotiations with the Everton board.

But it seems the former Burnley manager has won the race to succeed Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

FULL STORY

February 4 - Arsenal (H), kick-off 12.30pm

February 13 - Liverpool (A), live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

February 18 - Leeds (H), kick-off 3pm

February 25 - Aston Villa (H), kick-off 3pm

March 5 - Nottingham Forest (A), kick-off 2pm

March 11 - Brentford (H), kick-off 3pm

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.