Paul Pogba: Manchester United, PSG miles apart in midfielder's valuation - Paper Talk

Top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are miles apart in their valuation of Paul Pogba this summer transfer window.

Thomas Partey's injury in Arsenal's pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea could cause boss Mikel Arteta to change his transfer plans.

Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson or Eddie Nketiah could be used as makeweights as Arsenal pursue a player-plus-cash deal for Leicester City's James Maddison.

Jose Mourinho is facing a player exodus at new club Roma as the Serie A side look to balance the books in order to try to recover from the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been personally responding to transfer enquiries for Kostas Tsimikas by insisting the Greek defender is not for sale.

Liverpool will hope to tie down four more of their biggest names, Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, after Fabinho joined Trent Alexander-Arnold in signing a new deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to sanction a loan move for young defender Japhet Tanganga that will see him join Turkish giants Galatasaray.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are prepared to sell up to 10 first-team players, including Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial, in an attempt to sign Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Saul, West Ham's Declan Rice and Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Chelsea could transfer list up to 11 players, including Kurt Zouma, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater, in order to fund a move for Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to spend up to £130m on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich 'firmly believes' he can convince Romelu Lukaku to re-join Chelsea this summer.

Jesse Lingard has told Manchester United he wants to stay at Old Trafford this season and fight for his place.

Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams is eager for a season-long loan move away from Old Trafford in an attempt to register more gametime.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal have proposed a player-plus-cash deal for Leicester City's £60m-rated midfielder James Maddison as they pursue another big money summer signing.

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association over some England supporters' behaviour at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Brazilian winger Kenedy to Sevilla as they look to seal a deal for centre back Jules Kounde in a player-plus-cash move.

Former Southampton midfielder Matt Oakley and Professor Ian McHale are behind a new AI-based football recruitment tool, Real Analytics, tipped to revolutionise the way in which clubs obtain and retain players.

West Brom are ready to move for Derby captain Tom Lawrence if they sell midfielder Matheus Pereira or goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Jack Grealish is edging closer to joining Manchester City from Aston Villa with the British record £100m deal on track to be completed by the weekend.

Galatasaray have asked star striker Radamel Falcao to leave the club as they can no longer afford his wages.

Aston Villa have revived their interest in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham as they explore loan moves for him and Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe.

Southampton and West Ham have got Austria U21 captain Flavius Daniliuc on their radars.

The ECB has enlisted the help of the Government to try to salvage this winter's Ashes tour, which has been placed into doubt due to Australia's refusal to allow visits from England players' families.

THE GUARDIAN

Arsenal are pursuing a deal for James Maddison as part of Mikel Arteta's squad rebuild with the Leicester City midfielder reportedly open to the move.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane is planning to report back to Tottenham Hotspur by the end of the week, despite making a pit-stop in Florida on his way back from a holiday in the Bahamas.

Clubs across the English Football League are concerned that the so-called "pingdemic" could lead to a significant shortage of stewards as they prepare to welcome back crowds for this weekend's big re-opening.

Inter Milan want around £100m for Chelsea target Romelu Lukaku and may be forced to cash in on him before the end of the transfer window.

THE INDEPENDENT

Harry Kane is considering an official transfer request as he attempts to force a move to Manchester City.

THE SUN

Romelu Lukaku is keen on a move back to Chelsea because he has unfinished business at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are said to be in the picture for Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to surprise reports in Spain.

DAILY RECORD

Glasgow council bosses are set to give Rangers and Celtic the go-ahead to throw open the doors and welcome back capacity crowds.

Celtic are further trying to ramp up their transfer spree by landing Aurelio Buta.

THE TIMES

Brighton have been charged by the FA with several breaches of agents' regulations over a three-year period relating to transfers or other transactions being concealed or misrepresented.