FA Cup second-round draw: Chichester away to Tranmere or Wycombe; Maldon & Tiptree at home

The draw has been made for the second round of the FA Cup

Chichester City will play either Tranmere or Wycombe away in the FA Cup after they were given a bye through to the second round of the competition.

Chichester, who sit mid-table in the Isthmian South East Division and are the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, went straight into the velvet bag for Monday night's second-round draw after the demise of Bury left them unable to compete.

Eighth-tier Maldon and Tiptree, who play in the Isthmian League North Division, were rewarded for their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient at the weekend with a home draw against the winners of the replay between Grimsby and Newport.

National League side Dover, who beat Sky Bet League One strugglers Southend on Sunday, will play at either Stevenage or Peterborough.

Ipswich, the highest-ranked side in the draw as they sit top of Sky Bet League on goal-difference from Wycombe, face a tough trip to Coventry if they can see off Lincoln in their first-round replay at Sincil Bank.

FA Cup second round draw:

Blackpool vs Maidstone

Harrogate/Portsmouth vs Altrincham

Shrewsbury/Bradford vs Mansfield

Coventry vs Ipswich/Lincoln

Kingstonian vs AFC Fylde

Tranmere/Wycombe vs Chichester

Walsall/Darlington vs Oxford

Cambridge/Exeter vs Yeovil/Hartlepool

Stourbridge/Eastleigh vs Crewe

Forest Green vs Carlisle

Solihull Moors vs Rotherham

Sunderland/Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster

Wrexham/Rochdale vs Boston

Stevenage/Peterborough vs Dover

Oldham vs Salford/Burton

Maldon & Tiptree vs Grimsby/Newport

Crawley vs Fleetwood

Cheltenham/Swindon vs Port Vale

Northampton vs Notts County

Bristol Rovers/Bromley vs Plymouth

Ties to be played November 29 - December 2