FA Cup second-round draw: Chichester away to Tranmere or Wycombe; Maldon & Tiptree at home
Last Updated: 11/11/19 8:22pm
Chichester City will play either Tranmere or Wycombe away in the FA Cup after they were given a bye through to the second round of the competition.
Chichester, who sit mid-table in the Isthmian South East Division and are the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, went straight into the velvet bag for Monday night's second-round draw after the demise of Bury left them unable to compete.
Eighth-tier Maldon and Tiptree, who play in the Isthmian League North Division, were rewarded for their 2-1 win at Leyton Orient at the weekend with a home draw against the winners of the replay between Grimsby and Newport.
National League side Dover, who beat Sky Bet League One strugglers Southend on Sunday, will play at either Stevenage or Peterborough.
Ipswich, the highest-ranked side in the draw as they sit top of Sky Bet League on goal-difference from Wycombe, face a tough trip to Coventry if they can see off Lincoln in their first-round replay at Sincil Bank.
FA Cup second round draw:
Blackpool vs Maidstone
Harrogate/Portsmouth vs Altrincham
Shrewsbury/Bradford vs Mansfield
Coventry vs Ipswich/Lincoln
Kingstonian vs AFC Fylde
Tranmere/Wycombe vs Chichester
Walsall/Darlington vs Oxford
Cambridge/Exeter vs Yeovil/Hartlepool
Stourbridge/Eastleigh vs Crewe
Forest Green vs Carlisle
Solihull Moors vs Rotherham
Sunderland/Gillingham vs AFC Wimbledon/Doncaster
Wrexham/Rochdale vs Boston
Stevenage/Peterborough vs Dover
Oldham vs Salford/Burton
Maldon & Tiptree vs Grimsby/Newport
Crawley vs Fleetwood
Cheltenham/Swindon vs Port Vale
Northampton vs Notts County
Bristol Rovers/Bromley vs Plymouth
Ties to be played November 29 - December 2