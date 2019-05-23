David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL play-off final predictions

David Prutton returns with his final Sky Bet EFL predictions of the season, but who is he tipping for victory in the play-off finals?

Newport vs Tranmere, Saturday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm

I love what both these teams have done this season. With the greatest of respects, you wouldn't have backed either to have made it this far back in August, but here we are!

Tranmere had just come up from the National League and Newport have one of the lowest budgets in the division. Both managers have done an incredible job.

It should be a great final for the neutral to watch and it will be a finely-balanced affair - as these games so often are. It could well be decided by a mistake from a defender or one real moment of quality from a striker. Tranmere's main man, James Norwood, has been the standout player in League Two this season and if anyone will provide that moment at Wembley, it will be him.

Newport have been brilliant in cup competitions under Michael Flynn, but I just-about back Tranmere to nick it.

Prutton predicts: Tranmere to win 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Charlton vs Sunderland, Sunday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm

Charlton had a bit of a wobble against Doncaster towards the end, but that is only natural in a game of that magnitude and they still showed incredible resolve to get through it on penalties.

Other than that, they have been superb in 2019 and are the form side heading into the final. They have players like Lyle Taylor, who will be able to handle the occasion. He scored a big goal for AFC Wimbledon in a play-off final not too long ago to get them promoted.

The expectation is on Jack Ross and Sunderland, who will want a bit of glory for themselves and to end this season's documentary with! They didn't end the regular season in particularly good form but did a terrific job to shut down Portsmouth over two legs. They know how to do the ugly side of the game well, and we could see a bit more of that at Wembley on Sunday.

All the talk in the build-up to this one will be of the 1998 Division One play-off final, which was one of the great games staged at the old Wembley. I don't think we will see eight goals here, but it could easily go all the way again to penalties. And if it does I would fancy Charlton to repeat the same job they did 21 years ago.

Prutton predicts: Charlton to win on penalties (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Derby, Monday 3pm - Live on Sky Sports Football from 2pm

Aston Villa are the favourites here, I think that is safe to say. They have already blown away Derby twice this season as well, beating them 4-0 and 3-0 in the league. Frank Lampard's side are a lot better now, though, and I can't see that happening again.

It should be a great game on Monday and there are plenty of subplots at play as well at Wembley. We have also got Lampard versus John Terry, all the young players on loan from the Premier League playing their final games for their clubs, Villa being beaten finalists from last year and Derby trying to finally shake off their tag of a side that always falls away at the wrong time.

These are such nervy affairs because there is so much at stake, and you can usually feel the tension in the air hours before kick-off. There aren't often too many goals either. You have to go back to 2012 for the last time both teams scored in the final, and more often than not, it has finished 1-0.

Both of these sides are much better going forward than in defence, but I wouldn't be surprised if a solitary goal decided this one again. It could so easily go either way, but I just think because of the way Derby came back against Leeds they will believe they can do it again.

Prutton predicts: Derby to win 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

