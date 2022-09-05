Celtic vs Real Madrid: Ange Postecoglou plans high risk, high reward approach in Champions League opener

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will not change his approach against Real Madrid in the Champions League, insisting greater risks can bring greater opportunities.

They go into Tuesday night's group opener against the current champions of Europe on a high after beating Rangers 4-0 in the first Old Firm game of the season to open up an early five-point lead in the title race.

Celtic's fast-paced attacking style of football has led to 29 goals in eight domestic games so far this season, with only two conceded.

Next up is the challenge of the holders, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid sides which includes stars such as Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr set to descend on Glasgow on Tuesday.

It is set to be another exciting European night at Parkhead and Postecoglou is determined to make to stick to his own methods on his Champions League debut.

"If there's a system that doesn't give you risk, I'd love to hear it," he said.

"Any system you play, any approach you take there's an inherent risk, but there's also sometimes the greater the risk the greater the opportunity.

"We're trying to do things a little bit differently, we don't want to be like every other team.

"With that there's always a possibility you'll stumble, that's fine. We've stumbled in the past, the important thing is you just dust yourself off and keep going.

Image: Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to Champions League success last season

"There's no point in us thinking about winning, losing or any other result.

"The first thing we want to do is make sure we perform, because we're playing against a top football team with fantastic players and a brilliant manager.

"What we want to do is go out there and offer the best of ourselves to measure up against that."

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is available for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Real Madrid but Carl Starfelt will miss out.

Image: Kyogo was forced off early in Celtic's 4-0 victory over Rangers

The Japan forward went off five minutes into Celtic's 4-0 win over Rangers on Saturday after hurting his shoulder in a challenge with John Lundstram.

However, he was back on the training pitch at Lennoxtown on Monday morning and will compete with his replacement on Saturday, Giorgos Giakoumakis, for a place in the starting line-up.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou said: "Kyogo hurt his shoulder and trained this morning. He looked OK so he is available.

"I haven't made a decision on whether he will play or not but, in terms of him training and doing everything in training, he was fine."

Image: Carl Starfelt will miss Celtic's clash with Real Madrid with a knee injury

Starfelt went off with a knee problem early in the second half of Saturday's derby. Moritz Jenz replaced the Sweden centre-back to make his fifth appearance of the season.

Postecoglou added: "We haven't had an exact diagnosis. It's nothing too serious but it will probably keep him out for a couple of weeks."