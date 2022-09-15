Rangers' summer recruitment questioned by Craig Moore amid poor form

Craig Moore has questioned Rangers' summer recruitment after they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

The Ibrox side have failed to score a goal in September, while conceding 11 across losses to Celtic, Ajax and the Serie A leaders.

Rangers are the only side without a point in Champions League Group A and they trail their Old Firm rivals by five points in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Moore, who spent 10 years with the Ibrox side over two spells, believes they need to show more determination and desire if they are to progress in Europe.

"Too many times this season there's been false dawns, there's been hope of turning a corner with a better performance, but it hasn't been backed up," he told Sky Sports News.

"A lot of fans are frustrated, there's no doubt about that, they're scratching their heads. Recruitment seems to be an issue - of the seven players to come in this season, two are injured and five were on the bench last night, not even starting! It's a strange situation with maybe something happening behind the scenes that we aren't 100 per cent on.

"The strange thing is, like I said, is that to be successful everybody needs to be on the same page, there's no doubt about that. Even Leon King, who I think is a great young talent, and gets his opportunity last night - but you've got a £4m defender in Ben Davies on the bench last night."

Wilson: Celtic need cutting edge in Europe

Mark Wilson believes Celtic can progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League if they start taking their chances.

Ange Postecoglou's side got off the mark in Group F with a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk, but they passed up opportunities to take maximum points in Warsaw.

Former Celtic defender Wilson hopes they are not left rueing missed opportunities come the end of the campaign.

"The chances were there and those are the wee differences at this level, you need to put those away to get maximum points," Wilson told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure the Celtic players will hope last night doesn't come back to haunt them and doesn't stop them from qualifying out of this group.

"Celtic have got a double header coming up against Leipzig and I think if they take four points from that it sets them up for the return fixture against Shakhtar.

"You just need to go to the Bernabeu and hope to get something, because that's going to be very difficult.

"It's still in Celtic's hands. They've approached the group the right way, they've played the correct way, they just need that bit of cutting edge at the top end of the pitch to secure three points."