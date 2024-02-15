Chelsea: Emma Hayes says Blues are in the least advantageous position to retain the Women's Super League title

Emma Hayes says progression in the Champions League puts Chelsea in "the least advantageous position" to retain the Women's Super League title.

The Blues manager - who will leave the club after 12 years at the end of the season to take up the role as USA Women's head coach - has guided her side to the quarter-finals of the competition.

They face Ajax away in the first leg on March 19, with the return leg at Stamford Bridge eight days later.

In addition, the west Londoners are top of the Women's Super League - having won 11 of their 13 league games to date - as well as having reached the FA Cup quarter-finals and Conti Cup semi-finals, meaning they face a run of eight games in 28 days throughout March.

"I've always said, for many years, the team that's in the latter stages of the Champions League is in the least advantageous position to win the league," Hayes said, speaking in her press conference ahead of the visit of second-placed Manchester City to Kingsmeadow on Friday night.

Chelsea's manic March Leicester (A, WSL) - March 3, 6pm - Live on Sky Sports

Man City (A, Conti Cup) - March 7, 7.15pm

Everton (A, FA Cup) - March 10, 2pm

Arsenal (H, WSL) - March 15, 7pm

Ajax (A, Champions League) - March 19, 5.45pm

West Ham (A, WSL) - March 24, 4.30pm

Ajax (H, Champions League) - March 27, 8pm

Tottenham (A, WSL) - March 31, 2pm

"Go and look at our calendar in March, April and May and you'll see we've got a game every three days until the end. We're competing on four fronts.

"Of course, it's where we want to be, but don't think for one minute that volume of games puts us at an advantage, whether we win or not on Friday. I think we are exactly where we want to be.

"For the remainder of our campaign, I think it's important for our team that we focus on the results that have put us in the position we're in and we have to take care of the right things in the right moments on Friday because when you have two top-level opponents, there isn't much to separate.

"Our concentration and focus is just literally that we've got to take one game at a time because if you start to think of the bigger picture or winning the title, before you know it, it's run away with you."

Hayes on Bompastor links - 'There's nothing to report'

Hayes declined to comment on reports suggesting Lyon's Sonia Bompastor could take over from her when she leaves at the end of the season.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky Sports reported the Blues had approached the former France international to become their new manager.

"I don't want to talk about someone who's under contract elsewhere," she said.

"You don't ask me to sit here and talk about Jonas Eidevall every week, nor Gareth Taylor, so nor should I sit here and talk about Sonia Bompastor.

"When the club has something to announce - and they absolutely do not have anything to announce at this moment in time. There's absolutely nothing to comment or report on.

"The process is ongoing - the club have made that clear. I'm sure everybody's keen for some news to come our way, but that isn't at this current time I'm afraid, sorry."

Hayes also provided a brief update on Sam Kerr, who has been sidelined with an ACL injury since last month.

"She's in really good spirits," she added.

"She had lunch with us yesterday [Wednesday]. Sometimes rehab times don't always cross over, but she's got her head down and is getting herself into the best place possible.

"The first 90 days are critical after an ACL, so she's putting her energy into getting herself in the best place."