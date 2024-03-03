SWPL round-up: Rangers beat Hibs to stay four points clear as Glasgow City and Celtic earn convincing wins

Hibernian 0-3 Rangers

Image: Rio Hardy was on target for Rangers

It was an enjoyable afternoon for Rangers as goals from Mia McAulay and Rio Hardy saw them keep a four-point cushion at the top of the ScottishPower Women's Premier League.

With half an hour gone, McAulay opened the scoring in Edinburgh. After receiving the ball from Rachel Rowe, the forward took a touch and fired into the bottom corner.

Approaching the hour mark, Jane Ross made way for Hardy, and the substitute made her presence known as she doubled the Gers' advantage. Hardy pounced on a loose ball in the Hibs box and sent it flying past the goalkeeper.

McAulay made it three for her side as Sarah Ewens laid it off for the 17-year-old, who smashed it into the back of the net again.

Celtic 6-1 Partick Thistle

It was six goals for Celtic as they pushed Partick Thistle aside, ensuring that they kept the pressure on Rangers going into the split.

Two minutes in and Celtic had scored as Amy Gallacher put it in the bottom corner.

Murphy Agnew, who assisted the first goal, was the second player to get her name on the scoresheet as she stole the ball from the feet of the goalkeeper and finished the chance.

Shortly after, Tash Flint received the ball on the edge of the box and laid it off for Gallacher, who grabbed her second of the afternoon and Celtic's third.

It was Flint who gave the visitors a lifeline though, as a barge in the box resulted in the referee pointing to the spot. Cara Henderson stepped up and converted the spot kick, smashing it into the top corner.

Their hopes were quickly flushed out as Agnew found Flint, who made up for the mistake by finding the back of the net to extend her side's lead going into the break.

Back underway and substitute Jenny Smith sent a low drive from the edge of the box towards the net. Although it looked as though the goalkeeper could have saved it, it eventually went over the line.

With four minutes left to play, Gallacher got herself a hat-trick as a ball from Kit Loferski fell to the striker, who slotted home.

Glasgow City 8-1 Aberdeen

A merciless victory for Glasgow City ensured that they go into the split on a high. Eight goals at Petershill Park saw them cruise to victory as Aberdeen fell short of the mark.

Hayley Lauder opened the scoring with two minutes on the clock as she gave the reigning champions the lead with a shot off the post.

They'd get their second with half an hour gone as confusion following a corner allowed Meikalya Moore to smash it home.

A few minutes later, City got a third as a quick free-kick fell to the feet of Lisa Forrest, who struck it into the back of the net.

They got their fourth just before half-time as Carlee Giammona found herself in a great position after a magnificent solo run. The American struck with power and got herself the goal.

It was Aberdeen who struck first in the second half as Bayley Hutchison pulled one back for the visitors.

The excitement didn't last too long as Wilma Forsblom dribbled her way past a few defenders before slotting it home for City's fifth.

The sixth came shortly after as Giammona secured her brace with a top-corner strike from the edge of the box.

And coming off the bench, Aleigh Gambone headed home from the back post for the seventh City goal of the afternoon.

Moore added one more onto that tally and rounded off a performance to remember for City.

Spartans 1-4 Motherwell

A solid performance from Motherwell ensures that they remain in eighth place, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

After early pressure from Motherwell, they made it count as Jo Addie opened the scoring for her side. After a bit of chaos in the box, Addie found herself in the right position to shoot and she found the back of the net.

They had to the chance to double their advantage as the referee awarded the visitors a penalty, but Bailley Collins couldn't convert as her spot kick struck off the post.

As the second half got underway, Spartans equalised as Mya Bates headed home. However, Motherwell retook the lead a short while later through Louisa Boyes. Kayle Jardine's initial shot it hit off the crossbar but thankfully for the visitors, Boyes was there to strike into the bottom corner to put her side in front once again.

Morgan Cross extended the lead and gave them comfort as she put a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

And Boyes finished off the afternoon with a second goal to her name as she struck past the Spartans goalkeeper.

Dundee United 0-3 Hearts

Hearts moved three points clear of Hibernian in fourth with a decisive first half against Dundee United securing them all three points away from home.

It didn't take long for the visitors to open the scoring as Emma Brownlie found the breakthrough. She received the ball and sent a cross into the box, but it ended up looping over Megan Sidey and into the back of the net.

Some brilliant play from Hearts resulted in their second as former Tangerine, Danni Findlay, made her way into the box and struck beyond the goalkeeper.

With half an hour on the clock, they found a third as a cross from the left found the head of Brownlie, who headed home for her brace.

Montrose 7-0 Hamilton Accies

A close first half turned sour for Hamilton Academical as Montrose cruised to victory with seven goals to their name.

It was an even first half at Links Park as they went into the break with a goalless scoreline.

As the referee blew for the second half though, it didn't take long for Montrose to find the breakthrough. Although Emma Thomson managed to deny an initial strike from the hosts, the ball fell to the feet of Jade McLaren, who struck home.

They doubled their advantage shortly after as a Cassie Cowper cross found the head of Aimee Ridgeway, who headed into the bottom corner.

Giving them a comfortable lead now, Ridgeway found the back of the net again as she struck from the edge of the box.

And making it a game to forget for the visitors, Georgia Carter smashed it into the net from close range to make it four for Montrose.

They weren't done yet as Jade McLaren secured her brace with a header from close range. Holly Daniel made it six, with McLaren grabbing a hat-trick in the final minutes.