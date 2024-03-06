SWPL: Rangers' versus Celtic and Glasgow City live on Sky Sports in title race run-in

SWPL leaders Rangers' matches against closest challengers Celtic and champions Glasgow City will be live on Sky Sports during the title race run-in.

Heading into the post-split fixtures, Rangers lead the top flight by four points from Celtic and Glasgow City after an unbeaten start to the season.

Glasgow City's trip to Rangers will be live on April 14, with kick-off at 3pm, while the Old Firm clash takes place at 12pm on May 6 - both live on Sky Sports.

Image: Celtic and Glasgow City both visit Rangers live on Sky Sports

Prior to those two games, Partick Thistle face holders Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final on March 24 - live on Sky Sports.

Gary Hughes, Sky Sports' director of football, said: "After the success of last year's final, which had a record attendance, it's brilliant to be hosting the Sky Sports Final back at Tynecastle Park for a second year running. Eilidh Barbour will be on hand to bring fans closer to the action and the coverage will serve as part of a bumper Sunday for our Women's Football Weekend.

"There's also the title race, which could come down to the final day. To be showing big games like Rangers v Celtic on Sky during the run-in is fantastic and we hope it delivers the drama and excitement of last season."

Fiona McIntyre, SWPL managing director, added: "Attendances and viewing figures are at record levels for the elite women's game in Scotland. I encourage fans and those that have maybe never attended or tuned in before to get involved as we reach the finale of a fantastic season."

Image: Glasgow City won the SWPL top-flight title on the final day of last season (Credit: SWPL)

Leaders Rangers are currently four points clear of Celtic and champions Glasgow City in the SWPL heading into the post-split fixtures - with every club facing those in their half twice between now and May 19.

Following the blockbuster Old Firm to kick the post-split fixtures off on March 17, Glasgow City then host Celtic on March 31 before visiting Rangers on April 14.

The reverse of those fixtures sees Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1 before visiting Rangers four days later, with Rangers at Glasgow City a week later.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

With Montrose, Hamilton Accies, Spartans and Dundee United in a battle to stay up, there are key games to look out for at the other end too.

Following Dundee Utd's trip to Montrose on March 17, Montrose then face Hamilton Accies, while Dundee United take on Spartans on March 31.

Spartans then play Montrose on April 14 with Hamilton Academical versus Dundee United three days later.

Accies and Spartans go head-to-head on April 21 with United hosting Hamilton Accies at the start of May.

Days later Montrose face Motherwell again before Spartans are at home to Hamilton Accies the week after.

The season ends with the current bottom club Hamilton Accies playing Montrose, while Dundee United host Motherwell and Spartans welcome Aberdeen.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky (formerly known as Twitter) will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...