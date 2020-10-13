Live on Sky: Norway vs Northern Ireland preview

Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Norway vs Northern Ireland. UEFA Nations League Group B1.

Ullevaal Stadion.

Norway 0

    Northern Ireland 0

      Tuesday 13 October 2020 16:04, UK

      Team news and stats ahead of Norway vs Northern Ireland in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

      Northern Ireland will be facing one of the best strikers in Europe on Wednesday night in Erling Haaland, according to full-back Conor McLaughlin.

      The Borussia Dortmund forward may still only be 20, but McLaughlin believes he already ranks alongside the likes of Robert Lewandowski after exploding on to the scene in the past two years - and bagging his first international hat-trick at the weekend against Romania.

      Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick in Norway&#39;s 4-0 win over Romania
      Image: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in Norway's 4-0 win over Romania

      McLaughlin did not feature in Northern Ireland's 5-1 home defeat to Norway last month, when Haaland scored two and created two more, but saw enough from the sidelines.

      "He's right up there," McLaughlin said when asked where Haaland ranks. "He's probably one of the fastest players I have seen live, his finishing as well.

      "When I went back to my club after the last game, I said to a couple of the lads, him and Lewandowski, when we played against him for Poland, they are two of the best strikers I have seen."

      Team news

      Norway's Stefan Johansen sustained a knock against Serbia and missed the win over Romania while reserve goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is also carrying an injury.

      Joshua King will be pushing for a recall after coming on as a second-half substitute in that most recent out, possibly at the expense of Mohamed Elyounoussi.

      Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis (Achilles niggle) has not travelled to Oslo. The 22-year-old is the only definite absentee for the match, though Ian Baraclough is expected to make several changes for what is a third competitive international in the space of seven days.

      Defeat to Austria meant a sixth in seven outings for Northern Ireland in the Nations League, so Ian Baraclough could look to make changes to his team.

      Baraclough has no reported injury or suspension concerns, though he may be tempted to rotate his side. Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones and Kyle Lafferty started against Austria, but all three of those could make way in Oslo.

      Conor Washington is expected to lead the line despite his record of four goals in 23 international appearances.

      Norway
      Northern Ireland

      Wednesday 14th October 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

      Opta stats

      • Northern Ireland have lost seven of their last eight meetings with Norway, winning the other 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in March 2017.
      • Norway have won both of their two previous home matches against Northern Ireland, winning 2-1 in a European Championship qualifier in September 1974 and 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017.
      • Northern Ireland remain without a victory in the UEFA National League, losing six and drawing one of their seven fixtures.
      • Across all competitions, Norway have enjoyed just three victories in their last eight home games (D3 L2), after winning seven in a row before that.
      • Northern Ireland are without a win in their last six games in all competitions (D3 L3) - they last went seven consecutive games without a victory in June 2014 (a run of eight).
      • Norway have scored nine goals in their last two UEFA Nations League games (4-0 v Romania and 5-1 v N Ireland), one more than they netted in their previous seven games in the competition (8).
      • No Northern Irish player has been directly involved in more than one goal in the UEFA Nations League, with four different scorers and three assisters.
      • Erling Haaland has netted six goals in just three appearances in the UEFA Nations League for Norway (twice as many as any of his teammates), including a brace when these two sides last met in the reverse fixture in September.
