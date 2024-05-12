Norwich 0-0 Leeds: Wilfried Gnonto denied first-half penalty as Championship play-off first leg ends level

Norwich and Leeds have their Championship play-off semi-final balanced on a knife edge after a goalless draw in the first leg.

Despite a 17-point chasm between the two of them in the league table, they could not be separated at Carrow Road.

Leeds may feel they possess the edge as they play the second leg at home, but will be wary of their own poor play-off record - failing to seal promotion on all five occasions they have been in them.

The second leg takes place at Elland Road on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Football.

How a cagey first leg ended goalless

Leeds will feel aggrieved they were not awarded an early penalty as Willy Gnonto tumbled on the edge of the box under a challenge from Borja Sainz - and that was the only major incident of a highly-energetic, but chance-light first half.

And the second half became more tentative as it dragged on, with both sides unwilling to really open up and risk falling behind in the tie.

A concern for Norwich arose late on, however, as striker Josh Sargent hobbled off with an injury. They will hope he is fit for the second leg.

But overall you feel that Norwich will still be pleased to be in this tie. David Wagner has navigated these play-offs before and knows that while you can only really lose the tie in the first leg, the second is where it is won.

Leeds have the edge: But who will be happier?

Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam at Carrow Road:

"On paper it is Leeds' tie to lose, now. Undoubtedly the more complete side, and now a goalless draw to take back to Elland Road. A win at home, in any form, and it's job done. Don't lose, and they'll at least have penalties.

"But Norwich may also be fairly content. You cannot win the tie in the first leg, but you certainly can lose it, or put yourself in real trouble. With the counter-attacking threat they possess, they know they can cause a stir.

"David Wagner has been through this all before. Famously, his Huddersfield side didn't even score a goal of their own as they won promotion in 2017. Although he may be concerned that Josh Sargent hobbled off late on, and that Jonathan Rowe didn't look quite fully fit as he stepped up his return from a long-term injury with an appearance that only lasted an hour.

"This one could go any way back in West Yorkshire."

Wagner: Play-off semi-finals are not won in the first game

Norwich manager David Wagner: "I'm absolutely fine with the performance and the shift the players put in.

"I'm absolutely fine with what I have seen, I have a positive mindset following the draw. All cards are still on the table and on Thursday we will go again.

"Everybody would love to have won the game but I know that play-off semi-finals are not won in the first game. We have our idea, we know what to do and hopefully we will execute it on Thursday night."

Farke: Disallowed goal changes the whole picture

Leeds manager Daniel Farke: "I'm still pretty annoyed with the offside situation. Someone told me that Sky showed a picture they said was proof it was offside. I recommend everyone have a look on the scouting feed, where you have a proper line. It was not offside.

"We also have the rule that in doubt you go in favour of the offensive team, it feels like this rule is not in place any more.

"Because we are playing at the top level small details make a difference. It changes the whole picture here.

"Everyone speaks about Wembley, the £100m game, and at this level all the decisions have to be spot on.

"I expect myself to be spot on in these games with my decisions and my players as well so, sorry, if you want to be in charge of such a game you have to do the same as well.

"I have 12 apologising letters at home already during the season with offside goals and penalties not given.

"If we would have used VAR during this season we wouldn't be in the play-offs - we would have been promoted automatically."

Norwich and Leeds will face off against one another in the second leg at Elland Road at 8pm on Thursday May 16, live on Sky Sports Football.

The winners will advance to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final, which will be played at Wembley on Sunday May 26.

