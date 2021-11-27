Norwich 0-0 Wolves: Dean Smith's unbeaten start continues at Carrow Road

Dean Smith's unbeaten start as Norwich boss continued as his side held Wolves to a 0-0 draw at Carrow Road.

Smith's tenure got off to a winning start with a 2-1 home victory against Southampton last weekend and it was followed up by what could prove to be a significant point against a top-half Wolves team.

It could have been so much more for the hosts, however, who saw glorious chances to secure a third straight Premier League win go begging when Wolves keeper Jose Sa denied both Teemu Pukki and Lukas Rupp with late saves.

Wolves, who went into the game having won five of their previous seven matches, saw plenty of the ball throughout the game but struggled to find their rhythm. They failed to create much of note, although Tim Krul did have to keep out Joao Moutinho's low shot after Grant Hanley's back pass had put the hosts in trouble.

Opta stats... Norwich had 14 shots against Wolves, only managing more against Brighton (15) in a single Premier League game this season.

Wolves mustered just five attempts against Norwich, the fifth consecutive Premier League away game they've failed to reach double figures for shots.

The draw means Norwich extend their unbeaten run to three matches to move within two points of safety. Meanwhile, Wolves stay sixth.

How Wolves held off Norwich's late charge...

Image: Ruben Neves and Kenny McLean in action at Carrow Road

Norwich looked to get on the front foot, with both Pukki and Josh Sargent firing early chances over the crossbar.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez had an early chance to score his fourth goal since returning to action following a career-threatening skull fracture, but the ball from Rayan Ait-Nouri was just too far ahead of him and goalkeeper Krul was able to gather.

Player ratings Norwich: Krul (7), Aarons (7), Gibson (7), Hanley (6), Williams (7), Normann (6), McLean (6), Gilmour (8), Rashica (7), Pukki (6), Sargent (6).



Subs: Rupp (6), Tzolis (6), Dowell (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (7), Semedo (6), Kilman (6), Coady (7), Saiss (6), Ait-Nouri (5), Moutinho (6), Neves (7), Hwang (6), Trincao (5), Jimenez (6).



Subs: Traore (5), Dendoncker (6), However (n/a).



Man of the match: Billy Gilmour.

Just before half-time, Krul had to come off his line to prevent the ball from reaching Jimenez. It was then cleared straight to Moutinho, who hit a low drive but Krul was able to get up quickly and save with his feet to keep the score level.

Less than two minutes later, Wolves keeper Sa was called into action to deny Max Aarons who played a one-two with Rupp before taking a shot.

The best chance of the match fell to Pukki after the break. He found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper after being picked out by Rupp, but his shot was straight at Sa.

Team news Norwich manager Dean Smith made one change to the side which beat Southampton as the Canaries hosted Wolves. Todd Cantwell dropped to the bench to make space for Josh Sargent while Billy Gilmour continued in midfield.

Wolves also made one change, with Daniel Podence dropping out of the squad to be replaced by Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao.

Rupp had a chance with 10 minutes remaining when he managed to get a foot to a cutback from Milot Rashica, who had made a clever run down the left, but his effort lacked power and the Wolves keeper was able to make the save.

There was one final opportunity for the hosts as Kieran Dowell's cross picked out Pukki, but the striker, who was on the stretch, couldn't make a good enough contact with the ball to test Sa.

Opta stats: Norwich's unbeaten run continues...

Norwich have taken seven points from their last three Premier League games (W2 D1), more than they had in their previous 25 in the competition (W1 D3 L21).

Only the current top two sides Chelsea (5) and Liverpool (4) have kept more away clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Wolves (3).

Norwich are winless in their last five league games against Wolves (D2 L3), having won four of their five against them before this (L1).

Smith's side have kept two clean sheets in their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 26 at Carrow Road in the competition.

Norwich now go to Newcastle on Tuesday in the Premier League at 7.30pm, while Wolves host Burnley the following evening at 7.30pm. Free highlights from both games will be available on the Sky Sports website, App and YouTube channel.