Norwich City vs Burnley preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
Team news
Norwich boss Daniel Farke has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday's final home game of the Premier League season against Burnley.
The relegated Canaries emerged from their midweek defeat at Chelsea unscathed and defender Christoph Zimmermann has returned to training this week after a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since February, although the game will come too soon for the German.
Midfielder Moritz Leitner (hernia) and defenders Grant Hanley and Sam Byram (both hamstring), remain on the sidelines, while loan signing Ondrej Duda has returned to parent club Hertha Berlin.
Jay Rodriguez has overcome a calf complaint to ease Burnley's injury worries. Rodriguez was withdrawn early on in the second half of Wednesday's 1-1 home draw with Wolves.
But Charlie Taylor has joined Ashley Barnes, Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Matt Lowton on the sidelines, although Clarets boss Sean Dyche has not ruled out the left-back featuring in the final game of the season against Brighton next week.
How to follow
Norwich vs Burnley is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Charlie Nicholas' prediction
It was one of those moments for Burnley against Wolves where they probably dropped out of the race for the Europa League spots. They did get a dodgy draw to say the least. Ben Mee was out so I thought they would be disrupted, but I was wrong.
Burnley do not have a proper squad and that does not like being disrupted. They have dug their heels in with 51 points. Whichever way they balance it, Burnley do not normally have a lazy attitude with Sean Dyche in charge, and for that reason he will want them to push on.
It should be three points but this is about attitude and they are normally spot on with that. Norwich will not be keen to get going - they want the season complete and who could blame them? It is all about attitude for the first 30 minutes, and I do see them scoring in that time. Chris Wood scored the penalty [against Wolves] but Jay Rodriguez has been magnificent. I see them strolling to victory.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Norwich are unbeaten in their last four home games against Burnley in all competitions (W2 D2), since a 1-4 loss in October 2006 in the Championship.
- This is Burnley's first top-flight visit to face Norwich since January 1976, when they lost 1-3 at Carrow Road.
- Norwich will finish the 2019-20 campaign bottom of the Premier League - the first time they've finished at the foot at the top-flight since 1973-74. The Canaries have failed to score in a league-high 18 Premier League games this season, including 10 of the last 12.
- Norwich have lost 11 of their 18 Premier League home games this season (W4 D3). In their league history, they've only lost more at home once (12 in the 1946-47 Third Division South).
- Burnley are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W3 D3), scoring exactly once in each match. Indeed, the Clarets have won more Premier League points (12) than champions Liverpool (11) since the restart.
- Burnley have lost their last away match of the season in four of their previous five Premier League campaigns, with the exception being a 1-0 win at Aston Villa in 2014-15.
- Norwich have lost each of their last four Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 0-9. In top-flight history, only two clubs have ever lost five in a row at home without scoring - Sheffield Wednesday (April 1920) and Birmingham City (February 1922).
- Burnley have used just 12 of the 35 substitutes available to them in the Premier League since the restart, fewer than any other side. Indeed, the Clarets are making fewer subs-per-game with five available (1.7) than they were with just three this season (2).
- Burnley's Chris Wood has scored four goals in his last three league games against Norwich, netting both goals in the Clarets' 2-0 win in the reverse fixture this season.
- As well as going 12 Premier League games without a goal, Norwich's Teemu Pukki hasn't managed a shot on target in any of his last nine league games. He'd only failed to register a shot on target in eight of his first 26 appearances in the competition.