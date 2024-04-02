Nottingham Forest 3-1 Fulham: Morgan Gibbs-White shines to inspire hosts to vital win and ease relegation fears

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham. Premier League.
The City GroundAttendance28,997.
Report and free highlights as Nottingham Forest beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground; first-half goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White put the hosts in control; Tosin pulled a goal back for Fulham; Forest move three points clear of Luton in 18th, Fulham stay 12th
Tuesday 2 April 2024 21:57, UK
Morgan Gibbs-White inspired Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 home win over Fulham to partly ease Nuno Espirito Santo's side's Premier League relegation fears.
The home side made a dream start, racing into a 2-0 lead after just 19 minutes thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, before Gibbs-White added a third in first-half injury time.
However, Tosin headed a goal back for Fulham at the start of the second period as Forest nerves began to jangle, only for the hosts to hold on to record just a second league win in their 11 matches to move three points clear of Luton Town in 18th, while the visitors stay 12th in the table.
Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action on Super Sunday, travelling to Tottenham live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6pm.
Fulham play next on Saturday, hosting Newcastle at Craven Cottage; kick-off 3pm.