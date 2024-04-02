 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham. Premier League.

The City GroundAttendance28,997.

Nottingham Forest 3

  • C Hudson-Odoi (9th minute)
  • C Wood (19th minute)
  • M Gibbs-White (48th minute)

Fulham 1

  • T Adarabioyo (49th minute)

Latest Premier League Odds

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Fulham: Morgan Gibbs-White shines to inspire hosts to vital win and ease relegation fears

Report and free highlights as Nottingham Forest beat Fulham 3-1 at the City Ground; first-half goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Morgan Gibbs-White put the hosts in control; Tosin pulled a goal back for Fulham; Forest move three points clear of Luton in 18th, Fulham stay 12th

Richard Morgan

Football journalist @Richiereds1976

Tuesday 2 April 2024 21:57, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Morgan Gibbs-White inspired Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 home win over Fulham to partly ease Nuno Espirito Santo's side's Premier League relegation fears.

The home side made a dream start, racing into a 2-0 lead after just 19 minutes thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, before Gibbs-White added a third in first-half injury time.

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal
Image: Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal

However, Tosin headed a goal back for Fulham at the start of the second period as Forest nerves began to jangle, only for the hosts to hold on to record just a second league win in their 11 matches to move three points clear of Luton Town in 18th, while the visitors stay 12th in the table.

What's next?

Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action on Super Sunday, travelling to Tottenham live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6pm.

Also See:

Fulham play next on Saturday, hosting Newcastle at Craven Cottage; kick-off 3pm.

Trending

Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!
Win £1,000,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 Rollover hits a whopping £1,000,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday March 30.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports