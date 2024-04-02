Nottingham Forest 3-1 Fulham: Morgan Gibbs-White shines to inspire hosts to vital win and ease relegation fears

Morgan Gibbs-White inspired Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 home win over Fulham to partly ease Nuno Espirito Santo's side's Premier League relegation fears.

The home side made a dream start, racing into a 2-0 lead after just 19 minutes thanks to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood, before Gibbs-White added a third in first-half injury time.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates his goal

However, Tosin headed a goal back for Fulham at the start of the second period as Forest nerves began to jangle, only for the hosts to hold on to record just a second league win in their 11 matches to move three points clear of Luton Town in 18th, while the visitors stay 12th in the table.

Nottingham Forest are back in Premier League action on Super Sunday, travelling to Tottenham live on Sky Sports; kick-off 6pm.

Fulham play next on Saturday, hosting Newcastle at Craven Cottage; kick-off 3pm.