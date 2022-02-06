Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City. The FA Cup Fourth Round.

The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest 3

  • P Zinckernagel (23rd minute)
  • B Johnson (24th minute)
  • J Worrall (32nd minute)

Leicester City 1

  • K Iheanacho (40th minute)

miss icon

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

free_kick_won icon

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

miss icon

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka following a fast break.

free_kick_won icon

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

corner icon

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

start icon

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Harvey Barnes.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1.

offside icon

Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

miss icon

Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

free_kick_won icon

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball following a fast break.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

free_kick_won icon

Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 0. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Danny Ward.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

corner icon

Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester City 0. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.

goal icon

Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Leicester City 0. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keinan Davis with a headed pass.

post icon

Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Brennan Johnson following a set piece situation.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_won icon

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_won icon

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Garner.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

corner icon

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

free_kick_won icon

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest).

corner icon

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_won icon

James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.