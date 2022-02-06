55' Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.

54' James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

54' Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

54' Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

54' Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

53' Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patson Daka following a fast break.

50' Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

50' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

50' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

48' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.

48' Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel.

47' Hand ball by Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

Second Half begins Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1.

45' Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Harvey Barnes.

45'+4' First Half ends, Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1.

45'+4' Offside, Nottingham Forest. Philip Zinckernagel tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.

45'+1' Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

45'+1' James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest).

43' Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.

42' Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

42' Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

40' Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison with a through ball following a fast break.

40' Attempt saved. Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keinan Davis.

38' Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Steve Cook (Nottingham Forest).

37' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Daniel Amartey.

37' Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

37' Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Goal! Nottingham Forest 3, Leicester City 0. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by James Garner with a cross following a corner.

31' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Danny Ward.

31' Attempt saved. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

30' Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

28' Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).

28' Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28' Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

28' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27' James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

27' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

25' Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

24' Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester City 0. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal.

23' Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Leicester City 0. Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keinan Davis with a headed pass.

19' Keinan Davis (Nottingham Forest) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Brennan Johnson following a set piece situation.

18' Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

18' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16' Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16' Foul by Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest).

15' Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

13' Foul by Ademola Lookman (Leicester City).

13' James Garner (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by James Garner.

11' Attempt blocked. Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Maddison.

11' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

9' James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest).

7' Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

6' Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Thomas.

5' Attempt blocked. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4' Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

4' Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

2' James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Foul by Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest).

First Half begins.