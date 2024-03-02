Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Substitute Darwin Nunez scores 99th-minute winner to move Reds four points clear

Darwin Nunez headed in a dramatic 99th-minute winner for Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 amid chaotic scenes at the City Ground.

Forest had fought hard throughout and had chances to win it themselves at the City Ground but failed to clear one final corner and Nunez, on as a substitute, headed in Alexis Mac Allister's deep cross to spark wild scenes of celebration in the away end.

Jurgen Klopp's side remain depleted by injuries but this could prove a pivotal moment in the title race. Had they failed to score, they could have found themselves third by Monday evening. Instead, they finish the day four points clear of Manchester City.

For Forest, there was huge frustration given that the ball had been returned to Liverpool shortly before the decisive goal went in, following a head injury with them in possession. Evangelos Marinakis, the Forest chairman, appeared pitch-side as others remonstrated with the officials.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Sels (7), Williams (7), Omobamidele (7), Murillo (7), Toffolo (7), Dominguez (7), Yates (7), Hudson-Odoi (6), Gibbs-White (6), Elanga (6), Origi (6).



Subs: Awoniyi (5), Danilo (n/a).



Liverpool: Kelleher (7), Gomez (6), Konate (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (6), Bradley (6), Clark (6), Mac Allister (7), Elliott (6), Diaz (7), Gakpo (6).



Subs: Nunez (7), Endo (6), Szoboszlai (6), Tsimikas (n/a), Danns (n/a).



Player of the match: Darwin Nunez.

How the drama unfolded at Forest

"Protection is massive for us," Klopp had stressed before the game, wary of the Forest counter-attack, and he had good reason to be worried - never more so than when Anthony Elanga raced through. Caoimhin Kelleher saved well with his legs.

Liverpool had more of the ball but found space restricted through the middle despite the best efforts of Bobby Clark, making his first Premier League start. Luis Diaz was busy, forcing Murillo into a desperate block to prevent him finding a first-half breakthrough.

Team news Nuno Espirito Santo made four changes to the team beaten in the FA Cup by Manchester United in midweek. Matz Sels returned in goal, Andrew Omobamidele came in at the back, with Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi also included.

Jurgen Klopp made four changes to the team that beat Southampton in the FA Cup with Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz returning. Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were fit enough for the bench.

In the second half, Andrew Robertson had his shot blocked by Andrew Omobamidele with the goalkeeper beaten, Klopp cutting an increasingly frustrated figure. He turned to Nunez and Wataru Endo - eventually adding Dominik Szoboszlai too.

But Forest remained dangerous and Elanga will no doubt rue his second missed chance of the game, side-footing wide of the post after good hold-up play by substitute Taiwo Awoniyi. Credit to Nuno's side, this game was in the balance right until the end.

What followed was cruel on them. Having had play stopped for an apparent head injury to Ibrahima Konate to curtail their own final attack, the combination of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Awoniyi spurned the chance to clear the ball at the other end - it was costly.

Nunez, compared unfavourably to Andy Carroll upon his introduction by the home fans, was there to head in Mac Allister's cross. The mark of champions? The Liverpool supporters are starting to believe so. Klopp's fairy-tale ending has added another chapter.

Chaos and anger after ref call

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday team reacts to scenes at the end of Nottingham Forest's match at home to Liverpool

The sense of injustice was palpable inside the ground, all stemming from the decision to return to the ball to the Liverpool goalkeeper following the Konate stoppage. Hudson-Odoi had the ball on the left wing and was ready to put the ball back into the box.

The anger among the Forest support - and their staff - was apparent even before Nunez's winner just moments later but that goal sent emotions over the edge. Amid chaotic scenes, Marinakis appeared, while Steven Reid, a member of the coaching staff, was red-carded.

What's next?

Nottingham Forest head to Brighton next Sunday (kick-off 2pm).

Liverpool take on Sparta Prague on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie (kick-off 5.45pm) before their crucial showdown with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 3.45pm).