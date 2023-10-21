Nottingham Forest 2-2 Luton Town: Elijah Adebayo's late strike earns Hatters dramatic City Ground point

Luton Town scored twice late on, including an injury-time effort from Elijah Adebayo, to come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Nottingham Forest.

The home side had appeared to be cruising to all three points at the City Ground thanks to a second-half double from striker Chris Wood.

But Steve Cooper's side took their eye off the ball in the closing stages, allowing Chiedozie Ogbene to give the visitors hope of an unlikely point with seven minutes to go, before substitute Adebayo's last-gasp intervention.

Image: Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0

As a result, Luton move out of the bottom three and up to 17th place in the Premier League, while Forest are 15th in the table.

Player ratings Forest: Turner (7), Toffolo (7), Mangala (7), Murillo (6), Boly (6), Aurier (7), Sangare (6), Domiguez (6), Elanga (9), Gibbs-White (8), Wood (8)



Subs: Worrall (6), Williams (6), Kouyate (6), Yates (6), Ainam (6)



Luton: Kaminski (7), Doughty (6), Mengi (6), Lockyer (7), Burke (7), Ogbene (7), Nakamba (6), Brown (6), Chong (7), Morris (6), Mpanzu (6)



Subs: Barkley (6), Woodrow (6), Adebayo (7), Kabore (6), Townsend (7)



Man of the match: Anthony Elanga

How Luton recovered to earn City Ground point

The last time these two sides met in the top flight was April 1992, Luton's last season in the top flight before they won promotion back to the Premier League last time out, although in truth they were second best for much of this contest.

Forest should have been ahead at the break, only for Wood to prove prolific in front of goal, especially when he somehow placed a header over the bar just before the interval, before Ibrahim Sangare conjured up an even worse miss in first-half stoppage time, side footing wide of a gaping goal.

Team news Anthony Elanga returned to Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their home game against Luton.



Forest boss Steve Cooper made just one change from the side which started in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace before the international break, with Elanga replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi.



Serge Aurier resumed as captain after recovering from a groin injury sustained at Palace.



Former England winger Andros Townsend was included among Luton's substitutes after joining the club on a short-term deal 10 days ago.



Hatters manager Rob Edwards also recalled Tahith Chong and Teden Mengi in place of Elijah Adebayo and injured defender Mads Andersen respectively.

The deserved Forest breakthrough did eventually arrive three minutes into 6the second half, though, after a neat move involving Morgan Gibbs-White and then the impressive Anthony Elanga, who slipped in Wood, with the striker holding off Reece Burke before finding the net.

Image: Elijah Adebayo celebrates his late, late equaliser at Forest

And when the New Zealand striker glanced in another Elanga centre with 14 minutes to go, the game appeared over as a contest, only for the newly promoted side to stun their hosts late on.

First Ogbene's neatly taken volley gave the Hatters hope with seven minutes left, albeit after a long VAR check for offside, before the almost inevitable equalizer two minutes into injury time as Adebayo held off fellow sub Joe Worrall, before lashing home to spark wild scenes in the away end.

Forest win the xG battle, but not the game - Opta stats

Nottingham Forest recorded their highest xG (expected goals) total since their return to the Premier League in 2022 (2.85). The Reds also had 19 shots, attempting more on only one occasion across that period (20 v Bournemouth in January this year)

Nottingham Forest have drawn each of their last three home games, doing so in the league for the first time since April 2013 in the Championship.

Luton have equalled their worst ever start to a season across the top four tiers - collecting just five points from their opening nine league games (also doing so in 1962-63 and 1974-75, assuming 3 pts/win).

Elijah Adebayo scored his 30th league goal for Luton; the striker has scored more league goals for the Hatters than any other player since his debut for the club in February 2021.

Chris Wood scored two or more goals in a league game for the first time since April 2021 - when the striker netted a hat-trick for Burnley against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Chris Wood netted his first ever league goals against Luton, with the Hatters becoming the 53rd side that Wood has scored against in his English league career.

Nottingham Forest are next in action on Sunday October 29 when they travel to Liverpool; kick-off 2pm.

Meanwhile, Luton are also back in action on Sunday October 29 when they travel to Aston Villa; kick-off also 2pm.