Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham: Kalvin Phillips sent off as pressure increases on David Moyes

Kalvin Phillips' nightmare start to life at West Ham continued as he was sent off in their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Phillips joined West Ham on loan from Manchester City last month and was responsible for conceding goals against Bournemouth and Manchester United in his first two games - while his fourth appearance ended early after two quick bookings.

The first came after he shoved Nicolas Dominguez to the floor, before he was dismissed for tripping Morgan Gibbs-White - actions that Mike Dean, the former Premier League referee, called "stupid" on Soccer Saturday.

The result increases the pressure on David Moyes, with West Ham still without a win in 2024 and sections of the away support calling for his exit at full-time.

But Moyes launched a staunch defence of his record, pointing to the Europa Conference League victory last season and saying that, while other managers may produce more entertaining football, he "wins more".

Moyes didn't win at the City Ground though, with Taiwo Awoniyi and Callum Hudson-Odoi scoring at the end of each half to earn Forest their first Premier League win of the year, moving them five points clear of the relegation zone.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Sels (6), Williams (8), Felipe (7), Murillo (8), Tavares (7), Dominguez (7), Danilo (7), Elanga (7), Gibbs-White (8), Hudson-Odoi (8), Awoniyi (8).



Subs: Origi (6), Yates (n/a), Omobamidele (n/a).



West Ham: Areola (8), Coufal (6), Zouma (5), Aguerd (6), Emerson (6), Phillips (5), Alvarez (6), Bowen (6), Ward-Prowse (6), Kudus (6), Antonio (6).



Subs: Cornet (5), Johnson (6), Soucek (n/a), Ings (n/a).



Player of the match: Callum Hudson-Odoi

How Forest piled the pressure on Moyes

How the tables have turned for Moyes. At the end of 2023, he had West Ham dreaming of a place in the top four after back-to-back wins over Man Utd and Arsenal, while there was talk of the club rewarding him with a new contract.

But 2024 has been bleak for the Hammers, who are now without a win in eight matches - and have scored just four goals in that time. That new deal is nowhere to be seen.

Team news Nottingham Forest made two changes, with Felipe and Danilo taking the places of Moussa Niakhate and Ryan Yates.

West Ham also made two changes, with Michail Antonio making his first appearances in three months in place of Ben Johnson, while Kalvin Phillips replaced Tomas Soucek.

It never looked as though Moyes’ side would reverse their fortunes at the City Ground, where Areola was forced into a fine reflex save to deny Anthony Elanga inside the first five minutes.

The goalkeeper - who impressed throughout - then saved from Morgan Gibbs-White but could not prevent Awoniyi earning Forest a deserved lead.

Kurt Zouma, in particular, struggled to contain Awoniyi and was lucky to only receive one booking for several fouls on the powerful striker.

Phillips was not so lucky, though, capping an ineffectual performance with two avoidable bookings as he handicapped West Ham's bid to find an equaliser.

From that point on, it was Forest who looked more likely to score the next goal, with Danilo’s volley saved by Areola, and Elanga twice spurning clear opportunities.

West Ham were handed a lifeline when referee Thomas Bramall and VAR Tim Robinson somehow decided not punish Maxwel Cornet for standing on Neco Williams in the area, while Areola avoided an embarrassing error when he bundled the ball into his own goal thanks to an offside against Ryan Yates.

But Forest finally sealed the win late on through Hudson-Odoi, wrapping up Forest’s first Premier League win of 2024 - and prompting the ‘Moyes Out’ signs to pop up in the away end.

Moyes: Maybe fans want entertainment - but I win more

David Moyes defended his recent record with West Ham, saying: "Maybe they want something different but they would honestly have to say it has been the best times they have had at the club with regards winning a European trophy, the league positions.

"Maybe there would be managers who excite them more - possibly - but the one who is sitting here wins more.

"This year already, we have beaten Tottenham, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal. We must not forget there were good times not so long ago.

"We have not been playing well but there are some mitigating circumstances since January 1. Boys going to the Africa Cup of Nations, Jarrod Bowen came back from England with an injury and has not been the same since, we have been without Lucas Paqueta as well for most of the time, so there are things that have affected us."

On Kalvin Phillips' red card: "I was more disappointed with the first booking. The second one, those sorts can happen. I’ve not seen but somebody said there was very little in the two feet coming together.

"He gets booked for the push but the player shouldn’t be standing on the ball. That’s not allowed.

"We’re getting him back. For long periods, he played well today. He’s had a bad start but his performance today was good."

Analysis: Performances just as damaging as results for Moyes

Sky Sports' Joe Shread:

Moyes’ supporters will point to that Europa Conference League win at the end of last season, as well as the fact that West Ham are still eighth in the Premier League despite a miserable 2024.

But Moyes can’t trade off that magical night in Prague forever. The reality is that his side haven’t won in eight games. Their push for Europe is seriously faltering, while the style of football leaves plenty to be desired.

West Ham fans must look at their contemporaries - Aston Villa and Brighton, for example - and wonder why their team can’t play with similar ambition.

Villa, Brighton and the like won’t win every week, but they at least go down fighting. At the moment, West Ham don’t even do that.

With Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus leading the attack, the visitors managed just three shots on target at the City Ground.

The trouble with playing the more conservative brand of football favoured by Moyes is that, when results turn, fans don’t even have entertaining football to cling onto.

Despite their top-half position, West Ham are comfortably in the bottom half for goals conceded, expected goals and possession percentage.

That helps to explain why so many Hammers fans want to see change in the dugout. It’s not just the defeats, but the manner of them that is so damaging.

Nuno: Cornet foul is 'so obvious'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo was frustrated that VAR failed to give his side a penalty in their 2-0 win over West Ham

Nuno Espirito Santo was confused by the officials' decision not to give Williams a penalty. Asked whether he felt they had made a mistake, he said: "Yes. I saw the image. So clear.

"Everybody is not understanding what's going on with VAR. If they see it, why didn't they give it to help the referee?

"For sure, he will change his mind if he sees the image. It's so obvious. They should ask themselves 'why?'"

On Nottingham Forest's performance: "We played a really good game. Defensively we were really aggressive.

"We created chances. We controlled the game really well. The team were organised.

"Having one man more made the difference. Congratulations to the players and the fans - an amazing noise."

Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action next Saturday as they travel to Aston Villa; kick-off 3pm.

West Ham will play again on February 26 when they host Brentford on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

