Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves (4-3 on penalties): Dean Henderson the spot-kick hero as Forest reach Carabao Cup semi-finals

Dean Henderson was the hero as Nottingham Forest advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Wolves.

The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper first kept out Ruben Neves' penalty, before producing another strong save to keep out Joe Hodge's spot-kick and send Steve Cooper's Reds through to the last four.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After Nottingham Forest's Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Wolves, both sets of players were involved in a scuffle that boiled over at the City Ground

Raul Jimenez had come to the visitors' rescue with a simple tap-in in normal time (64) after ex-Wolves defender Willy Boly - who spent five seasons at Molineux - bundled in a corner from close-range (18), but they could not find the equaliser they often threatened.

The victory sees Forest reach the semi-finals for the first time since they finished as runners-up to Manchester United in 1991/92.

Player ratings Nottingham Forest: Henderson (8), Aurier (6), Worrall (6), Boly (7), Lodi (6), Yates (6), Freuler (6), Mangala (5), Scarpa (5), Johnson (6), Gibbs-White (7).



Subs: McKenna (6), Colback (6), Surridge (5), Dennis (5).



Wolves: Sa (6), Jonny (6), Toti (7), Kilman (7), Semedo (7), Moutinho (6), Nunes (6), Ait-Nouri (5), Hwang (5), Guedes (5), Jimenez (7).



Subs: Neves (5), Podence (5), Cunha (6), Traore (5), Hodge (5).



Player of the match: Dean Henderson.

How Steve Cooper's Reds booked their semi-final spot

The reality of reaching the semi-finals of this competition was so alien to both teams that neither appeared to want to go great guns from the off. Wolves last progressed from the quarters when they won it in 1979/80 and it was the same for Forest, who reached the final in 1992.

The visitors were allowed to dominate the ball for long periods, with Forest safe in the knowledge that, for the most part, their opponents were unable to use their dominance to threaten.

Image: Willy Boly gave Nottingham Forest the lead against former club Wolves

But that meant Forest were liable to execute fast, incisive counter-attacks - and when one produced a corner, they deservedly took the lead. Serge Aurier flicked an in-swinging delivery on at the near post, Jonny inadvertently helped it onto the bar and Boly was on hand to apply the finishing touch. Unexpectedly, no celebration followed.

Wolves did grow into the game, though, and may well have been level going into the break had it not been for Henderson, who first batted away Jimenez's curling shot, before a strong one-handed save denied Hee-Chan Hwang.

Julen Lopetegui's side picked up where they left off after the restart and came close again when a misguided header from Neves teed up Brennan Johnson to force Jose Sa to dive at full stretch to his left to make the save.

Image: Raul Jimenez equalised for Wolves in the second half

They finally got their reward with 64 minutes played. Matheus Nunes and Matheus Cunha combined well, with the latter laying the ball on a plate for Jimenez to roll in the long-awaited equaliser and his third in three games in the competition this term.

It was almost undone in a matter of minutes, however, when time seemed to stand still as Jack Colback's pass took a nick off Nelson Semedo's knee and came back off the post before the ball was hastily hooked clear.

Team news Steve Cooper was able to make 10 changes to the side that lost 4-1 at Blackpool in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. The sole survivor was new signing Gustavo Scarpa, who made his second start since arriving from Palmeiras. Meanwhile, following their impressive 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the FA Cup, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui made six alterations. Rayan Ait-Nouri, Raul Jimenez and Goncalo Guedes were among those to retain their places in the starting XI, with the likes of Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Mathias Nunes and Hee-chan Hwang returning.

While Wolves pressed for a winner, Forest held firm and, ultimately, forced the shoot-out, which started in dramatic fashion, with Sam Surridge and Neves denied by Jose Sa and Henderson respectively.

Each of the next seven were scored, leaving 20-year-old Joe Hodge with the pressure of keeping Wolves in the tie and forcing sudden death. But it was not to be, when Henderson, who was impressive throughout the night, saved to send Forest through.

Player of the match - Dean Henderson

Lopetegui: We should have had a penalty - maybe I don't know the rules of football

Speaking after the match, Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui aired his frustration at the fact his side were not awarded a late penalty at the City Ground.

Matheus Nunes went down under pressure from Emmanuel Dennis in the Nottingham Forest penalty area, with his boot coming off his foot as a result of the apparent contact.

He said: "The reaction is negative because we want to continue in this competition. I think we have fought a lot to get here and then it was a very hard match for both teams.

"We started by conceding one goal after a corner and after, we had two very big, clear chances in the first half that we didn't score. In the second half, we scored one goal and had more chances. In the end, it was a pity it went to penalties. This is the way we have lost the match and we have to accept it

"But I don't want to forget one key action against us, which was a very clear penalty for Matheus Nunes. Maybe I don't understand anything about the rules of football; maybe I have to review all the rules of football.

"I don't need to hear anything about this [from the referee]. The rules are not different in England to in Spain, France, Germany - they are the same."

Manchester United 3-0 Charlton

Newcastle 2-0 Leicester

Southampton 2-0 Manchester City

Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action at 3pm on Saturday when they take on Leicester at the City Ground. Steve Cooper's side then travel to Bournemouth at the same time on January 21.

Up next for Wolves is a home match against West Ham in the Premier League at 3pm on Saturday before they welcome Liverpool to Molineux at 7.45pm next Tuesday for an FA Cup third-round replay.