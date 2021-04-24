Portsmouth 1-0 Bristol Rovers: Joey Barton's Gas relegated to Sky Bet League Two

Bristol Rovers have been relegated from Sky Bet League One after a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

A win for Joey Barton's men would have staved off the immediate threat of the drop, though should Wigan avoid defeat in their game at home to Burton at 3pm, they would have been relegated regardless.

But Ronan Curtis' first-half goal was enough to earn Pompey their first win in five matches and send Barton's Rovers down before any results came in elsewhere.

Former Premier League midfielder Barton took over at the Memorial Ground on February 22, but has won just three of his 16 games in charge so far, meaning Rovers will play in Sky Bet League Two next season for the first time since the 2015/16 campaign.

After a slow start where Rovers had the majority of the ball, Pompey took the lead with what proved to be the only goal in the 27th minute.

Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray caught the ball at a corner before starting a quick counter-attack which ended with George Byers' subtle pass into Curtis who stroked his shot into the net.

On the stroke of half-time home defender Rasmus Nicolaisen had to clear the ball away from under his own crossbar as Rovers pushed for an equaliser.

The visitors were restricted to long-range shots on goal in the second half and Curtis should have sealed the win 11 minutes from time.

Andy Cannon released Curtis with a defence-splitting pass which the Republic of Ireland international could only steer wide with the goal gaping.