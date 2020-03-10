PSG vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE!

FIRST HALF1: KICK OFF! This evening's match official is Anthony Taylor while the Video Assistant Referee is Stuart Attwell as Bourissia Dortmund, on a five-game winning streak, receive the kick-off.PSG: Navas, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bernat, Gueye, Paredes, Sarabia, Di Maria, Neymar, Cavani.Subs: Rico, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kouassi, Draxler, Icardi, Mbappe.Dortmund: Burki, Zagadou, Hummels, Piszczek, Hakimi, Guerreiro, Witsel, Can, Sancho, Hazard, Haaland.Subs: Hitz, Akanji, Dahoud, Schmelzer, Reyna, Brandt, Gotze.