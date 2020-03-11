When is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-final and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on March 20, with clubs discovering their route to the final in Istanbul.

When is the draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League takes place on Friday March 20 in Nyon, with proceedings set to start at 11am, UK time.

Who has qualified already?

Atalanta, RB Leipzig

Who can join them?

Remaining Champions League last-16 ties;

Liverpool (0) vs (1) Atletico Madrid

(0) vs (1) Atletico Madrid PSG (1) vs (2) Borussia Dortmund

Juventus (0) vs (1) Lyon

Man City (2) vs (1) Real Madrid

(2) vs (1) Real Madrid Barcelona (1) vs (1) Napoli

Bayern Munich (3) vs (0) Chelsea

How does the draw work?

Seedings and country protection are removed at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League, meaning any side can draw any side from here on.

The first side drawn will play the first of the two-legged quarter-finals at home, with the second leg held at the side drawn second.

Each club will also have their pathways to May's final in Istanbul mapped out, with the draw for the Champions League semi-finals, and the home and away draw for the final, also being carried out after the quarter-final draw.

Champions League knockout stage - key dates

March 11 and 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

Round of 16 - second leg April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

Quarter-finals - first leg April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

Quarter-finals - second leg April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

Semi-finals - first leg May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

Semi-finals - second leg May 30: Final, Istanbul

How to follow the draw with Sky Sports

Clubs await their fate in the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League - and you can follow it on all Sky Sports website and app.

As clubs learn their next obstacle on the road to next May's final in Istanbul, follow events in Nyon, reaction and analysis from Sky Sports News with our dedicated blog.