PSV 1-7 Arsenal: Gunners become first team to score seven away from home in Champions League knockout tie

Arsenal put their recent scoring problems behind them with an emphatic 7-1 win over PSV on a historic Champions League night in Eindhoven.

The Gunners went into the game facing questions about their firepower but goals from Jurrien Timber, Ethan Nwaneri and Mikel Merino put Mikel Arteta's team three up before the break and Noa Lang's penalty proved to be a false down for pitiful PSV.

Martin Odegaard scored either side of Leandro Trossard's dinked finish in the second half to put this round of 16 tie well beyond the Dutch side even before next week's second leg in London. Riccardo Calafiori made it a magnificent seven to cap the night.

In doing so, Arsenal became the first team to score seven goals away from home in a Champions League knockout tie. A quarter-final with the winner of the Madrid derby awaits amid renewed hope that the Gunners can enjoy a special end to this season.

Player ratings: PSV: Benitez (5), Ledezma (5), Flamingo (5), Boscagli (5), Malacia (6), Til (6), Saibari (6), Schouten (6), Perisic (6), De Jong (6), Lang (6).



Subs: Nagalo (5), Karsdorp (6), Bakayoko (6), Obispo (n/a), Veerman (n/a).



Arsenal: Raya (7), Timber (9), Saliba (8), Gabriel (8), Lewis-Skelly (6), Odegaard (9), Partey (7), Rice (9), Nwaneri (9), Merino (8), Trossard (8).



Subs: Calafiori (8), Sterling (6), Zinchenko (6), White (6), Tierney (6).



Player of the Match: Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal began brightly with Odegaard having a penalty shout and Declan Rice seeing a goal disallowed for offside even before Timber headed them in front. Nwaneri combined with Myles Lewis-Skelly for the second and makeshift striker Merino made it three.

Youngest scorers in a Champions League knockout tie Bojan - 17y 217 days

Jude Bellingham - 17y 289d

Ethan Nwaneri - 17y 340d

Jamal Musiala - 17y 363d

PSV's defence looked porous but Ismael Saibari did hit the crossbar at the other end and they pulled one back before the break when Lang converted from the spot after Thomas Partey was adjudged to have tussled unfairly with Luuk de Jong.

Arteta had plenty to think about, substituting Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 35th minute after he was extremely fortunate to dodge a second yellow card, but any fears of a PSV revival were to put to bed quickly after the interval, Arsenal completely overwhelming their opponents.

Team news: Mikel Arteta made two changes to the Arsenal team that drew at Nottingham Forest and both were like-for-like replacements. Myles Lewis-Skelly replaced Riccardo Calafiori at left-back, while Thomas Partey came in for Jorginho in midfield.

With talk of their season being on the line having fallen off the pace in the Premier League, the Gunners put memories of that goalless draw at Nottingham Forest firmly behind them and offered a reminder that they are contenders for Europe's biggest prize.

Tougher tests lie ahead but Arsenal boast the Premier League's best defence and with six different players finding the back of the net in this game, perhaps they can find the answers at the other end of the pitch between them. The European dream is alive.

Analysis: Arsenal enjoy the carnival

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis at Philips Stadion:

After spending almost every waking moment over the last few days talking about Arsenal's inability to score, they go out and put seven past PSV.

There is a context around the result of course and that was the dire defending from the home side, truly awful at times but Arsenal and Arteta won't care.

Three goals in 13 minutes, 99 seconds between Arsenal's fourth and fifth seizing the momentum they had created and then surviving the wobble just before half-time would have pleased Arteta.

Odegaard would have enjoyed his double after a difficult few months, Rice looked back to his menacing best and Nwaneri is an absolute joy to watch in full flight - nothing seems to faze this teenager and he isn't afraid to take the shot on.

It was smart by Arteta to pull Lewis-Skelly out of the firing line - he has done so much good this season it would be sad to see it overshadowed with more disciplinary problems.

I was worried whether the game could live up to the drama, the spectacular and the sparkle of the warm up act of the Eindhoven carnival - no such problem.

Rice: We have been playing like this all season!

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice speaking to Amazon Prime Sport:

"We were fluid, we had enthusiasm. We had the drive and hunger, it's the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

"But we have been playing like this all season. We spoke about a narrative but we players feel like we've been doing well. Sometimes we score five or six, sometimes we score two or three, sometimes we can lose by one.

"That's where we need to keep pushing as a team with the mentality. Tonight we did that.

"When they came back to make it 3-1, we could have sat back. But we pushed on and you saw that with the goals we scored in the second half. A massive performance."

On Nwaneri: "Seventeen years old, playing on the biggest stage of football. It's crazy! We see him every day. All of the lads have taken him under our wing, the same with Myles. You should see them train, they have no fear. And the way they come to perform.

"Even if [Bukayo] Saka was still here, Ethan would still be in and around the team and getting minutes. He trains that well and he's that good. We have two youngsters and plenty more are coming through.

"Now onto the home game, nothing's done yet. We'll see what happens."

Arteta: It gives us joy, confidence and belief

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking in the press conference:

"I really enjoyed the match. Thank you to the players for the performance, they put in on a big night for us against a really good side.

"The way they went through in the last round against Juventus was really impressive so the manner we have done it, the way we played, the goals that we scored, thank you because it was a special night.

"Obviously, it has given us a lot of joy and confidence and belief. In football, it is not what we did three days ago or two days ago, it is what we do tomorrow. We go to Old Trafford, how we behave and how we play will be to win a game and that is it.

"Enjoy tonight because it was a very impressive performance and an unbelievable score. I will take that. We deserved it. And now we keep improving as a team."