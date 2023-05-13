Rangers 3-0 Celtic: Michael Beale's side ease to Old Firm victory as champions fail to impress

Rangers eased to their first Old Firm win of the season to end a below-par Celtic's hopes of a record points tally.

With Rangers looking to end a disappointing campaign on a high, Todd Cantwell fired them ahead after just five minutes of a frantic match at Ibrox.

The champions struggled to find a way into the game and John Souttar headed in his first goal for the club before the break as the hosts took control.

Robby McCrorie then denied Matt O'Riley and Reo Hatate before a defensive mix-up gifted Fashion Sakala Rangers' third to put the game out of reach.

Michael Beale's first victory over Celtic ends their hopes of surpassing the club's record points tally of 106.

How Rangers claimed first Old Firm win of season

Beale kept faith in goalkeeper Robby McCrorie with Ryan Jack returning after injury and Souttar back in the starting XI.

Hyeon-Gyu Oh replaced Kyogo Furuhashi up front for Celtic with Alex Bernabei replacing Greg Taylor in Celtic's defence.

Rangers came flying out the traps as they tried to make an immediate impact and Sakala whipped in a dangerous ball early on which was flicked just wide by Rabbi Matondo.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute as Cantwell fired in from the rebound after Joe Hart parried John Lundstram's effort.

Ibrox was bouncing as Celtic looked for a quick equaliser and Oh saw his shot crash off the post just minutes later.

The game was frantic and Matondo showed his pace as he raced from his own half unchallenged before Hart saved his shot from inside the box.

Player ratings Rangers: McCrorie (7) Tavernier (6), Goldson (6), Souttar (7), Ridvan (7), Lundstram (6), Jack (7), Raskin (8), Cantwell (9), Matondo (6), Sakala (7)



Subs: Hagi (5), Arfield (5), Kamara (n/a), Loveloace (n/a), Lowry (n/a)



Celtic: Hart (5), Ralston (6), Starfelt (6), Kobayashi (5), Bernabei (5), McGregor (5), O’Riley (5), Hatate (5), Abada (5), Jota (6), Oh (5)



Subs: Kyogo (5), Maeda (5), Iwata (n/a), Turnbull (n/a), Haksabanovic (n/a)

Player of the match: Todd Cantwell

Liel Abada then should have pulled Celtic level. Anthony Ralston's free-kick fell to the winger, unmarked, but his weak effort was cleared by the Rangers defence.

It was back to Rangers as Sakala fed the ball to Rıdvan Yilmaz on the left but, with Matondo waiting, he got his cross all wrong and it flew high across the box.

The hosts were showing more desire and doubled their lead before the break.

After forcing a couple of corners, James Tavernier's outswinging cross was met by Souttar, who headed past a motionless Hart for his first Rangers goal.

Celtic looked brighter at the start of the second half and McCrorie did well to tip O'Riley's shot over the bar before Rangers ramped up the pressure again.

The ball was slipped to Sakala who rounded Hart who then somehow recovered to tip his strike over the bar before then denying Matondo soon after.

McCrorie then had to beat away Hatate's cross at the front post for Celtic before Hart was called into action again to stop Cantwell's low drive as the midfielder went close to his second of the afternoon.

Celtic were far from their best and a defensive mix up gifted their rivals a third in the 70th minute.

Callum McGregor and Carl Starfelt lost possession and Sakala picked up the loose ball, rounded Hart and side footed the ball into the empty net.

There was no way back for Ange Posecoglou's side as their 28-game unbeaten run came to an end a week after clinching back-to-back Premiership titles.

Celtic's next Scottish Premiership match is at home to St Mirren on May 20, kick-off 3pm.

Rangers are away to Hibernian on May 21, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12pm.