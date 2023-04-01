Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Malik Tillman's double moves Gers six points behind leaders Celtic

Michael Beale confirmed discussions continue over Malik Tillman's long-term future after watching the midfielder score twice in the win over bottom side Dundee United as Rangers moved six points behind leaders Celtic.

Gers boss Beale called for a big home performance after impressive away displays against Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell but it was all rather flat until the 38th minute when Bayern Munich loanee Tillman got the breakthrough with a confident finish.

The silky 20-year-old added a second in the 55th minute to make it six goals in six games and 12 for the season in what was ultimately a comfortable afternoon for the Light Blues.

Image: Tillman celebrates after scoring his second goal

Asked after the win if conversations were ongoing regarding Tillman's situation, Beale said: "Yeah."

Beale has only lost once in 20 games since becoming Gers manager and his side moved six points behind Celtic, who travel to Ross County on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

However, while Rangers keep winning there is no sign of a slip-up from their Old Firm rivals, whom they face next Saturday at Celtic Park, live on Sky Sports.

Jim Goodwin's United side remain two points behind Ross County and while they will not have banked on taking anything from Ibrox they have plenty of work to do if they are to survive.

How Gers saw off bottom side to keep up Celtic chase

Image: Tillman celebrates his opener

Before the game, former Rangers player and manager John Greig made a presentation to goalkeeper Allan McGregor to mark his 500th appearance for the home side, and he had one of his easiest matches.

After a frustrating opening 38 minutes, Rangers got the all-important breakthrough when defender Connor Goldson fired a pass into Todd Cantwell at the edge of the box and he quickly reversed the ball to Tillman, who despatched an angled drive low past Birighitti from 10 yards.

Kent thundered a 25-yard drive off the crossbar in added time in the first half before Morelos headed over from close range. Rangers continued their quest for a second goal after the break and it came when Tillman took advantage of hesitancy inside a busy United box to drive in from 12 yards.

The midfielder was looking for his hat-trick and a powerful drive from outside the box was beaten away by Birighitti, before Kent passed up a good chance when he lifted a shot over the bar from 10 yards.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Rangers penned the visitors back for long spells with Birighitti saving a point-blank shot by Tavernier following good work by Tillman, before pushing a shot from Morelos around the post for another corner which came to nothing.

Beale's next challenge is next week at Celtic Park with no travelling fans allowed inside the stadium and that undoubtedly will be his toughest test to date.

Beale: Nobody loves Malik more than I do

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers boss Michael Beale reflects on the win over Dundee United, updates on the future of matchwinner Malik Tillman and praises Allan McGregor who made his 500th club appearance

Beale had revealed on Friday he expects to utilise "a good budget" this summer and has started talks over potential signings, plus negotiations with players who are out of contract at the end of this season.

And after watching United States international Tillman make it six goals in his last six games, Beale sounded cautiously optimistic about retaining the youngster for the longer term.

"There is a clause in place that we can activate," the Gers boss said.

"But as with all of these things, you have to talk to the player and make sure it is right for him as well.

"He won't find a coach that loves him more than I do. I have a lot of time for young Malik and the work we are doing with him and he seems very happy and settled here."

Rangers' next Scottish Premiership match is away to Celtic on April 8, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 12.30pm.

Dundee United host Hibernian live on Sky Sports on April 9. Kick-off 12pm.