Rangers 5-2 Dundee: Philippe Clement's side put Celtic title celebrations on hold with comeback win

Rangers put Celtic's title celebrations on hold for at least another night as they came from behind to beat Dundee 5-2 at Ibrox.

Dundee scored twice in just over two first-half minutes through Jordan McGhee and Antonio Portales to put Celtic within touching distance of the title, but Ross McCausland handed Rangers a lifeline just before the break.

It proved to be vital as Rangers marched on to victory thanks to goals from Cyriel Dessers and Todd Cantwell in the second half. Scott Wright added two of his own off the bench late on as Philippe Clement's side signed off in style at Ibrox.

Despite Rangers' best efforts against Dundee, Celtic need to claim just a point at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night to become Scottish Premiership champions - live on Sky Sports.

Dundee's defeat ensures St Mirren seal fifth place, which means a return to European football for the first time in 37 years.

WATCH: All the goals from Ibrox

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan McGhee stuns Ibrox and gives Dundee the lead with a fine finish!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Antonio Portales doubles Dundee's lead with a classy flick to leave Rangers shell-shocked

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross McCausland's goal gives Rangers a lifeline as they strike back before half-time!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cyriel Dessers scores a wonderful header to draw Rangers level shortly after the break!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Did he mean it? Todd Cantwell puts Rangers ahead with a wicked delivery from the right that flew into the top corner!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scott Wright pops up at the back post to find the back of the net and put the result beyond doubt for Rangers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wright scores his second goal of the night and Rangers have five!

How Rangers recovered from a rocky start

The Rangers fans who turned up less than enthusiastic after the demoralising weekend defeat to Celtic knew that boss Clement was without the services of 10 injured players with John Lundstram suspended after being sent off at Parkhead.

Ridvan Yilmaz, Nico Raskin, Cantwell and McCausland came into the side as did Leon King, who made his first start of the season.

Ibrox was wet and subdued but the fans were alerted by a powerful Yilmaz drive in the third minute following a neat turn which drew a fine save from Jon McCracken.

The Taysiders were neat and tidy in possession but in the 16th minute Fabio Silva took a pass from Dessers, tip-toed past the Dundee defence and clipped the bar with a vicious angled-drive.

Rangers captain James Tavernier cleared the bar with a free-kick from 25 yards on the half-hour mark before McCracken tipped a shot from McCausland over the bar, after Luke McCowan gave the ball away.

Dundee attacker Amadou Bakayoko then forced Jack Butland into a decent save with a 20-yard drive but the Englishman did not look too clever when McGhee popped up at the back post to stab defender Owen Dodgson's searching cross down into the ground and into the roof of the net.

More condemnatory boos rang around the stadium when Portales' cheeky finish from a Dodgson cross following a quick Dundee free-kick sped past Butland and into the far corner.

McCausland reduced the deficit just before the break when he poked the ball through the legs of McCracken after the Dundee defence hesitated but it was not enough to stop the half-time boos from the disgruntled home supporters.

Better was expected after the break and the home side drew level when Dessers headed in a Cantwell cross from six yards for his 22nd Rangers goal of the season and the hosts found fresh zest.

McCracken parried away a Cantwell effort, Yilmaz fired just over before he was replaced with 21-year-old Robbie Fraser making his debut.

Cantwell's goal took most people by surprise, including McCracken, with the midfielder picking up a pass from Tavernier wide on the right and firing the ball high over the Dundee 'keeper and into the net.

McCracken then made terrific saves from Silva and Dessers before the latter somehow knocked a Cantwell cross over the bar, while Wright, one of a clutch of substitutes, added a fourth following a cross from fellow replacement Kieran Dowell and grabbed his double with a fine finish at the death.

Rangers' final Scottish Premiership match of the season is away to Hearts on Saturday, while Dundee host Kilmarnock.

Both games kick off at 12.30pm.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.