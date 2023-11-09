Rangers 2-1 Sparta Prague: Danilo and Todd Cantwell secure impressive victory to boost Europa League knockout hopes

Rangers moved clear into second place in Europa League Group C with what turned out to be a nervy but deserved 2-1 win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox.

The two sides fought out a goalless draw in the Czech Republic last month but it took only 11 minutes for Brazilian striker Danilo to get the breakthrough before midfielder Todd Cantwell added a second in the 20th minute.

The visitors smartened up after the break however, with substitute Lukas Haraslin reducing the deficit in the 77th minute, and although Danilo soon had the ball in the net for the second time it was ruled out after VAR moved decisively to chalk the strike off for a foul on defender Asger Sorensen.

Image: Todd Cantwell doubled Rangers' lead over Sparta Prague

Philippe Clement has now gone six games unbeaten since taking over as Gers boss and incremental improvement is clear, despite having to hold firm towards an anxious finish.

Group C leaders Real Betis have nine points, Rangers are two behind, while Sparta Prague have four and Aris Limassol just three.

Rangers host the bottom-placed Cypriot side later this month, before concluding their campaign in December with a trip to Spain to face Real Betis - where there will be plenty at stake.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is unbeaten in six games since taking over the Gers hot seat from Michael Beale - the only blip was a goalless draw against Sparta Prague away - and he claimed the first half was the best so far as he called for a complete 90-minute performance.

He said: "If you see the strength of the opponent, this is the best team we have played against until now, as we did in Prague (0-0). The first half was really good, I want to see that football for 90 minutes, that is the goal.

"We could not do that from the situation we were in a few weeks ago, we need more time for that, to get everyone at the top physical level to do the distances, intensity and high speeds with and without the ball."

How the Gers kept knockout hopes alive

Image: Danilo opened the scoring in impressive style during a dominant first half

The home side were buoyed by their commanding 3-1 Viaplay Cup semi-final win over Hearts on Sunday and Clement made one change with centre-back Ben Davies in for Leon Balogun, who, along with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, was not included in the European squad by former boss Michael Beale.

Rangers' first chance came in the fifth minute when a cut-back from Cantwell just missed the sliding Danilo, wearing a mask again to protect a cheekbone injury.

However, the Gers striker soon took advantage of a horror mistake by the visitors, intercepting a lazy back-pass from defender James Gomez before racing through to slip the ball past keeper Peter Vindahl - his third goal in four games.

The Czech side were rattled and Vindahl soon had to make a save from a spectacular Cantwell effort.

At the other end, Rangers keeper Jack Butland tipped a header from Gomez over the bar for another corner which came to nothing, before the hosts stretched the lead.

Image: Danilo became only the third South American to score a goal for Rangers in major European competition

Danilo took possession deep in the visitors' half, moved the ball onto the right-hand side for Cantwell, who turned back inside Gomez before bending his first goal of the season into the far corner.

Vindahl made saves from McCausland and midfielder Ryan Jack as Rangers tried to assert themselves further in the second period, having failed to match their first-half showing, but found themselves under real pressure when Haraslin played a one-two with Angelo Preciado and swept the ball into the net from 10 yards.

Danilo looked like he had immediately restored Rangers' two-goal lead but Italian referee David Massa promptly checked his pitchside monitor and decided that the Gers attacker had tripped Sorensen to get his chance.

Clement: Qualification is not secured

Clement warned his players that Europa League knockout football is not yet assured.

Rangers host Aris Limassol later in the month and can confirm qualification with a victory before concluding their campaign next month with a trip to Spain to face Real Betis.

However, Clement said: "If there is one thing I don't want is that the players now think that we are qualified.

"We made a really important step forward that is true but we don't have anything in our heads for the moment.

"We need to get our points against Aris or against Betis, we still have two games to go.

"It is focus and concentration to try to get three points out of every game and we know that football is a game that you don't always get what you deserve. There can be circumstances that can go against you so we have to be at the top level every time."

Opta: Gers using Ibrox advantage

Rangers have won their first two home matches in a major European campaign for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Rangers took a two-goal lead in the opening 20 minutes of a match for only the second time in their last 118 major European matches - the other time was against Crvena Zvezda in March 2022.

Danilo scored his fourth UEFA Europa League goal (one for Ajax, two for Feyenoord and one for Rangers).

Rangers' final fixture before the international break comes on Sunday as they face Livingston in the Scottish Premiership, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 12pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 at home to Aris Limassol.

Sparta Prague face Banik in the Czech First League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm. Their next Europa League fixture is on Thursday November 30 against Real Betis.