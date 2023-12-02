Rangers 2-0 St Mirren: Abdallah Sima double inspires Gers victory at Ibrox

Abdallah Sima scored either side of the break as Rangers returned to winning ways with a straightforward 2-0 victory over lifeless St Mirren.

Celtic had beat St Johnstone earlier in the day to crank up pressure on Rangers, who had registered back-to-back draws in their previous two outings, and are already eight points adrift of the reigning champions in league stakes.

The Gers responded well, however, brushing aside fourth-placed St Mirren with a professional display that included two well-worked goals, both scored by Brighton loanee Sima.

Image: Sima was on the scoresheet in both halves

The victory extends manager Philippe Clement's unbeaten run to 10 games since taking over in mid-October, but Rangers will require much more if they are to usurp Celtic at the Scottish Premiership summit.

Team news A much-changed Rangers started the game 11 points behind Celtic, who beat St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park earlier in the day.



Philippe Clement brought in winger Ross McCausland, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence and Cyriel Dessers, while St Johnstone boss Stephen Robinson also rung the changes.



Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Flynn, Richard Taylor and Caolan Boyd-Munce were all drafted into the starting XI.

How Rangers saw off St Mirren

This was one of Rangers more routine victories, toying with their visitors and waiting for the opportune moment to pounce, before doing enough to canter to a relatively painless victory.

The hosts had been in Europa League action midweek - a 1-1 draw with Aris Limassol - and after being pegged back by Aberdeen last weekend, it was important Clement's side rediscovered their winning formula.

The early stages were largely uneventful, although Caolan Boyd-Munce did force Jack Butland into a save, before the opener was scored by Sima after Todd Cantwell jinxed his way into the box.

Image: Todd Cantwell set up both of Sima's goals

Sima took the ball off his toes and thundered a drive past Hemming from 12 yards in the 44th minute, to cheers of relief from the Ibrox crowd, who were getting impatient by the lack of breakthrough.

St Mirren offered very little going forwards, albeit did well to keep the Gers at bay for the majority of the second period, barring another neat combination between Cantwell and Sima which yielded the second goal.

The midfielder's cutting pass found the run of Sima, who had beaten the offside trap in the 70th minute, and he guided the ball low past Hemming.

Player of the match - Ross McCausland

Image: Ross McCausland scored Rangers' leveller in Europe midweek

Sky Sports' Laura Hunter:

"When it was announced that 20-year-old Ross McCausland had been chosen as the game's 'player of the match' it almost elicited as big of a cheer from the Ibrox crowd as both of Abdallah Sima's match-winning strikes.

"Fresh from scoring his first senior goal in Europe midweek, the youngster's influence on the middle third of the pitch was wonderful alongside Todd Cantwell, whose pair of assists acted as the injection of creativity Rangers needed to spark victory.

"McCausland has brilliant close control and moves with the ball so elegantly, linking play and connecting defence with attack. His eye for a pass is exceptional too.

"At only 20, he's got huge potential and enough talent to make a big name for himself in Glasgow."

Clement confident Gers are steadily improving

Rangers manager Philippe Clement:

"The performance was really good. A very mature game, a very focused game. We didn't give away transitions, which is their strength.

"I came into this building and put the bar really high. Rome isn't built in a day. If I see how the team were playing six weeks ago to now, I think we've improved."

Robinson: More positives than negatives

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson:

"It was a crucial goal to lose just before half-time. I thought our shape was very good. When we landed on the ball we tried to play.

"There are more positives than negatives. At least we tried to put some identity on the game, I would rather that than losing at Ross County when we didn't put anything on the game."

Rangers next Scottish Premiership match is away to Hearts on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 8pm.

St Mirren face St Johnstone on the same night. That game kicks off at 7.45pm.